The Ravens and Bills are among the favorites to reach Super Bowl 60.

This time last year the Kansas City Chiefs were poised to attempt an historic Super Bowl three-peat that would have cemented their dynasty and personal legacies. This year, they’re looking to avoid falling into the pit of mediocrity just as Taylor Swift becomes their most celebrated fan.

The 2025 NFL regular-season opens on Thursday night with the team that defeated the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles, hosting their NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys. On Friday, the Chiefs play their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, the first of seven international games this season.

Though the Chiefs will be trying to win their fourth Lombardi Trophy in the last seven years, the BETMGM Sportsbook has the Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, listed as the Super Bowl favorites, sharing 7-1 odds. The Chiefs (8-1), Detroit Lions (10-1) and Green Bay Packers (13-1) complete the top six.

While preseason odds mean little in the long run, it indicates other franchises are catching up to a team that was once viewed as invincible. While the recent news of the engagement of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Ms. Swift, a global pop star, promises to bring added attention to the NFL, it won’t help the Chiefs on the gridiron.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still one of the best at his position, but charged with protecting his backside will be rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, whose first assignment is going against the Chargers nine-time Pro Bowl defensive star Khalil Mack.

With top wide receiver Rasheed Rice suspended for six games following his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash on a Dallas highway in 2024, the Chiefs will count on Mr. Kelce to reverse his decline in performance over the last two seasons. Mr. Kelce had a career-low three touchdowns last season, and his 823 receiving yards were his lowest to date.

Other key story lines around the league include:

The arrival of Big Ben. Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson takes over as head coach to the Chicago Bears, looking to improve the play of second year quarterback Caleb Williams and turn around the storied franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in more than a decade.

Is the Pack Back? Green Bay welcomes pass rusher Micah Parsons dealt to the Packers in a blockbuster trade with the Cowboys. The excitement of his arrival has been tempered by recent reports he is dealing with joint pain in his back and might need an injection to play the Packers opener on Sunday against the Lions.

Will the curse of the 2,000-yard rusher strike Saquon Barkley? The Eagles earned their second Super Bowl title largely on the legs of Mr. Barkley. After signing as a free agent during the 2024 offseason, the former New York Giants running back rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. Eight other players in NFL history have rushed for more than 2,000 yards in a season. None of them gained more than 1,500 yards the following year.

Can Travis Hunter be a two-way terror? The Jacksonville Jaguars used the second overall pick in the NFL Draft to select Mr. Hunter, who played cornerback and wide receiver at Colorado. The Jaguars haven’t tipped their hand how Mr. Hunter, who missed two preseason games, will be deployed, but expect him to see increased action at both positions as the season progresses.

Mr. Rodgers new neighborhood. Mr. Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who visit his old neighborhood in Week 1 , when they visit the New York Jets. Mr. Rodgers, 41, will try to rebound from two disastrous seasons in New York. A four-time Most Valuable Player, Mr. Rodgers is no longer considered among the league’s elite quarterbacks, overshadowed by Josh Allen in Buffalo, Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, Jaylen Daniels in Washington, and Mr. Mahomes. Former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is making a fresh start in Indianapolis, while Russell Wilson replaces him with the Giants, and Justin Fields takes over as the starting quarterback for the Jets. Rookie Cam Ward, the first overall pick, takes the helm in Tennessee while J.J. McCarthy, who missed all of his rookie season due to injury, takes charge of the Vikings. Bo Nix at Denver and Michael Penix Jr. at Atlanta enter their second season after showing signs of promise as rookies.

All are hoping to play well enough to earn a spot in Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.