The Cowboys arrive at the postseason tournament with the pieces in place for an extended run.

Is this the year the Dallas Cowboys finally end their drought and return to the Super Bowl after 28 years? One Cowboys legend thinks that Dallas — known as “America’s Team” — has its best chance of making that happen since head coach Mike McCarthy assumed the helm in 2020.

“This team has more potential than any in this regime to get there,” a former Cowboys defensive back, Everson Walls, tells the Sun. “This is probably the most diverse team that they’ve had in quite some time. We finally have certain pieces to the puzzle that everybody can brag about. When you look at all of it, this team has the best chance.”

The Cowboys (12-5) won the NFC East and claimed the second seed in the National Football Conference playoffs. They meet the Green Bay Packers (9-8) on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. It’s one of six games in the National Football League’s Wild-Card Round.

The Cleveland Browns (11-6) play the Houston Texans (10-7) on Saturday while the Miami Dolphins (11-6) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (11-7). Temperatures there are expected to be around zero degrees with a wind chill near -30, according to the National Weather Service.

The Buffalo Bills (11-6) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) in Sunday’s first game. After the Cowboys and Packers tussle, the Los Angeles Rams (10-7) take on the Detroit Lions (12-5) at the Motor City. The Wild-Card Round ends on Monday night at Tampa, where the Bucs (9-8) challenge the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6).

The Cowboys’ last Super Bowl appearance came following the 1995 season, the last of a run of three championships in four years. Since then, it has mostly been frustration for America’s Team, which hasn’t gotten past the Divisional Round in its last 12 postseason appearances.

The Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, hired Mr. McCarthy to bring a championship to Dallas the way he did at Green Bay in 2010. The Cowboys were eliminated in the Wild-Card Round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, and by the 49ers again in the Divisional Round last year.

According to Mr. Walls, who played for the Cowboys for nine years, this year’s team gives Mr. McCarthy the best chance to claim Lombardi Trophy. He mentions the stars of the team, including linebacker Micah Parsons, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott, and kicker Brandon Aubrey.

“We’ve got a guy [Mr. Parsons] putting more pressure than anybody else in the league,” Mr. Walls said. “A guy {Mr. Lamb] who’s caught more passes for more yards than anyone else in the league. A guy [Mr. Prescott] that’s thrown more touchdowns and leading the team better than anybody else in the league — and you’ve got a kicker [Mr. Aubrey] that’s better than anybody else in the league.”

Mr. McCarthy took over the play-calling duties this season and Mr. Prescott responded with his best season. He led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes against 9 interceptions. His 69.5 completion percentage is second in the league, and the team’s 265.7 passing yards per game ranks fifth. The Cowboys are especially dominant at home, where they are unbeaten in eight games this season and average more than 30 points per game. Mr. Lamb led the league with 135 receptions and his 1,749 receiving yards ranked second. He scored 12 touchdowns.

Mr. Walls credits Messrs. McCarthy and Prescott for the success of the offense. “The pressure is always on the quarterback, but I think the quarterback is playing better than he’s ever played,” Mr. Walls said. “His elevation has led to everyone else’s elevation and his elevation is directly related to CeeDee’s elevation. Those are the things you can point a direct line to one another.”

The Cowboys are favored to beat a Packers team that has outplayed expectations. With Jordan Love replacing Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and the youngest roster in the NFL, Green Bay looked to be in a rebuilding season. Yet, three straight wins to end the season have them looking to upset the Cowboys.

“This is the time for all of us to be selfish, every player, every coach, and every support staff member,” Mr. McCarthy told reporters in Dallas. “We put so much into this season and we’re right where we need to be. We need to take full advantage of that.”

Mr. Love has played his best football lately, finishing with over a 100 quarterback rating — a benchmark of excellence — in seven of his last eight games. He’ll be chased around the gridiron by Mr. Parsons, who has 14 sacks and is fresh off the snub of not being voted first-team All-Pro by the NFL Players Association.

Although the names on the back of the jerseys change, this rivalry is an old one. This will be the ninth post-season meeting between the two franchises, including the famous Ice Bowl, played in 1967. The teams are tied at four wins apiece, with the Packers winning the last two games.

Other teams are already planning for next season. The New England Patriots moved quickly to replace Bill Belichick. Current linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will be their next head coach. At 37 years of age, Mr. Mayo becomes the league’s youngest head coach.