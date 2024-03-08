Last year in New York marked the highest number of manslaughter and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle cases of any year since 2007.

Keirina Boykin is in a whole lot of trouble. Most recently, the 24 year-old was arrested for her alleged role in an armed robbery, but she was already wanted for other crimes.

Police say that Boykin was joined by two men when she arrived at the Gucci store on 400 West 14th St. in the Meatpacking District of New York City. It was around 11:20 a.m., but broad daylight didn’t stop the D.C. resident from brandishing a gun outside the store while her two co-conspirators entered – one with a gun – and told shoppers and workers to drop to the floor.

Surveillance video that purportedly shows Keirina Boykin engaged in theft at the Manhattan Gucci store. NYPD

Surveillance video appears to show the pair leaving the store with luxury bags, sunglasses and other merchandise, escaping in a black Honda CRV. In total, the trio stole more than $50,000 worth of goods, and are believed to be part of an interstate robbery team working across the East Coast to target luxury stores.

Thankfully, no one was harmed during the terrifying incident, and Boykin was eventually arrested, along with one man, in Prince George’s County, Maryland. But does this robbery speak to a larger problem with crime in New York City?

The armed robbery of the Gucci store saw thieves abscond with $50,000 in luxury goods. NYPD

According to historical New York City crime data of the seven major felony offenses for each year from 2000 to 2023, last year marked the highest number of manslaughter and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle cases of any year since 2007.

As for Boykin, her arrest means she’s now being detained for a number of crimes. When she was taken into custody, Boykin was already wanted for allegedly kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach in Hyattsville, Maryland and being involved in a liquor store robbery. After the arrest was made, the Hyattsville police department shared a social media post thanking the public for their help in identifying Boykin prior to her arrest.

Surveillance video purportedly shows Keirina Boykin on the night she is alleged to have kicked a pregnant woman. Hyattsville PD

“An arrest has been made in the January 28 attack of a pregnant woman. The incident took place in the 6400 block of America Boulevard at 7:40 p.m.,” the post read. “On February 8, we released video both on social media and to media partners in DC of this attack. Within 24 hours, we received an anonymous tip identifying the suspect.

“The suspect was arrested on February 22. Her name is Keirina Boykin and she is a resident of Washington, D.C. She has been charged with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment. She is being held without bond at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. She has also been identified as a suspect in an armed robbery in the county.”