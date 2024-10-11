‘Ya Gotta Believe’: New York Mets Rallying Cry Echoes Through the Decades

‘We’ve got to continue to ride the wave,’ the Mets manager, Carlos Mendoza, said minutes after the team advanced to the National League Championship Series.

It was 1973 when a simple statement became a rallying cry to glory. Even now, a half-century later, “Ya Gotta Believe” is motivating the New York Mets to beat the odds when few expected they could.

What relief pitcher Tug McGraw uttered during that magical season at Shea Stadium is impacting the 2024 Mets and their surprising post-season exploits at Citi Field. Sure, OMG has been part of the campaign in this social media era, but “Ya Gotta Believe” remains the root of their unyielding optimism.

“We’ve got to continue to ride the wave. We got to believe,” the Mets manager, Carlos Mendoza, said minutes after his team defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in four games of the Division Series to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Every team in every sport at some time during their season says something similar: “We’ve got to believe in our team, believe in each other, and believe in the process.” Yet nobody owns “Ya Gotta Believe” like the Mets, who await Friday night’s NLDS Game 5 winner between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

It’s the Mets’ first appearance in the NLCS since 2015, and it’s something that didn’t seem probable when the team started 0-5 and as of May 29 were six games out of a wild card position.

Since then the Mets have launched an improbable run to not only make the post-season, but stand four wins away from reaching the World Series, something that would make the late McGraw proud.

Sure, he won a World Series with the Phillies, and his son Tim became a Country Music superstar, but Tug McGraw became a legend with the Mets by uttering three words in 1973: “Ya Gotta Believe.”

The story goes that the Mets were 34-46 and in last place in the NL East on July 9, 1973, when owner Donald Grant held a meeting in an attempt to motivate the players with a rah-rah speech. At its conclusion, McGraw, who died of brain cancer in 2004, shouted, “Ya Gotta Believe.”

Initially thought to be mocking Grant, McGraw made it clear he was endorsing the “never-give-up” spirit. The Mets ended up winning the division and upsetting the Cincinnati Reds in the NLCS before losing to the Oakland A’s in seven games of the World Series.

“It’s like the OMG thing this year,” the Mets historian, Jay Horowitz, told the Sun. “When you win, these things take on a life of their own. The ’73 Mets were an underdog team like the ’24 Mets. It’s good stuff.”

Wins over Milwaukee in the wild-card series and now Philadelphia in the NLDS have the Mets riding a huge wave of momentum. The series-clinching victory was the first ever at Citi Field, setting the stage for what should be a raucous NLCS regardless of opponent.

“I love them for believing in me,” the Mets shortstop, Francisco Lindor, said after his grand slam propelled New York to victory against the Phillies in Game 4. “I believe in every one of them as well. I believe that any of them at any given time can do something special. We have a bunch of really good baseball players that can do that little things right and when you focus on the little things, big things can happen.”

While the Mets thrive in their underdog role, the New York Yankees did what was expected by beating the Kansas City Royals to advance to the ALCS, where they await the winner of Saturday’s Game 5 showdown between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.

Instead of “Ya Gotta Believe,” the Yankees’ slogan is: “You’d Better Win.” That illustrates the expectations that come with being the Yankees and owning the best record in the American League. The Yankees haven’t been to the World Series since winning it all in 2009. They’ve also lost their last five appearances in the ALCS dating back to 2010.

Aaron Boone, making his third trip to the ALCS as the Yankees manager, likes his team’s chances of advancing. “We feel like we’re in a better place right now from a roster standpoint, health standpoint,” he said after eliminating the Royals. “But you get down to the final four, everyone is feeling pretty good about their team.”

When the Mets clinched against the Phillies at Citi Field, players and fans celebrated like they had won the World Series. It was an ecstatic lovefest. “We’ve been working for this and these fans have been waiting a long time,” first baseman Pete Alonso said. “This is a dream come true.”

The Yankees clinched on the road and their on-field celebration was more subdued. There are still memories of being swept by the Houston Astros in the 2022 ALCS. “Since I’ve been with the Yankees we haven’t secured a pennant,” the team captain, Aaron Judge, said. “We’re excited for this opportunity. It’s going to be something special.”

Mr. Judge said he looks forward to the energy created with two New York baseball teams playing for a potential Subway World Series. “It’s definitely going to be a fun time in New York,” he said.