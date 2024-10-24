Yankees Must Overcome Dodgers and ‘Fernandomania’ for World Series Glory

None of the current players on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster were born when “Fernandomania” swept over the baseball world in the 1980s. But the spirit of Fernando Valenzuela will be felt in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night in Dodger Stadium, adding an unexpected source of inspiration the New York Yankees must overcome.

Valenzuela, a pudgy left-hander from Mexico won the National League Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards in 1981, the year the Dodgers beat the Yankees when they last met in a World Series. Valenzuela died Tuesday night at Los Angeles at the age of 63. The cause of death was not disclosed.

He is adored by Dodger fans, a hero in the Mexican and Mexican-American communities, and an ambassador for the franchise as a player and later a Spanish-language broadcaster.

“He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season in 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since not only as a player but also as a broadcaster, Stan Kasten, president and CEO of the Dodgers said. “He has left us all too soon.”

The task of winning their 28th World Series is daunting enough for the Yankees, who go against a Dodgers lineup consisting of three former Most Valuable Players in Freddie Freeman (2020/Atlanta), Mookie Betts (2018/Boston), and the Dodgers latest source of mania, Shohei Ohtani (2021, 2023/LA Angels). Now the Pinstriped American League Champions must beat a team and a city filled with added incentive to honor the legacy of their fallen hero, Valenzuela.

The matchup is destined to be a classic. The top slugger in the American League, Aaron Judge (58 home runs/.322 batting average) leads a potent Yankees lineup against Mr. Ohtani, who invented the 50/50 club (54 home runs, 59 stolen bases) with an incredible mix of speed and power. Both will win the Most Valuable Player Awards in their respective leagues this year, Mr. Judge’s second, and Mr. Ohtani’s, third but first in the National League.

“We’ve had our battles during the regular season over the year when he played for the Angels, seeing him hit home runs over my head.,” Mr. Judge said of Mr. Ohtani, who signed a $700 million contract with the Dodgers after six seasons with the Angels. “Playing the biggest stage in the biggest moment, that’s going to be pretty cool.”

The Dodgers also feature Mr. Betts, a former MVP player, who can carry the team with his speed and power. The Yankees counter with the electric Juan Soto, who might be the best five-tool player in the game, and coming off a tremendous American League Championship Series. “It seems like the bigger the at-bat and the bigger the moment, he has a knack for seizing the moment,” Mr. Boone said of Mr. Soto.

The Dodgers also feature Mr. Freeman, another MVP winner. A sprained right ankle that caused him to miss Game 6 of the National League Championship Series could limit his duty. But he is expected to see some action. The Yankees counter with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, the MVP of the ALCS where he blasted four home runs.

“This is where the real fun starts,” Mr. Judge said. “As a kid watching the Yankees play in the World Series and win the World Series, that excitement and that emotion and how the city comes alive is something special.”

The Yankees own an edge in starting pitching with Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole getting the ball for Game 1. Left-hander Carlos Rodon will start Game 2 with starters Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil ready for duty in Games 3 and 4.

The Dodgers, a slight betting favorite, will mix and match with relievers after an injury-filled season with his staff. Right-hander Jack Flaherty, acquired at the trade deadline from Detroit, starts Game 1, followed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2. The Dodgers are likely to start a reliever in either Games 3 or 4.

The dream matchup is also an international affair. In addition to signing Mr. Ohtani, the Dodgers added Mr. Yamamoto, a superstar pitcher from Japan, this past offseason. The Associated Press reported sales in Japan of merchandise featuring the Dodgers, Mr. Ohtani, and Mr. Yamamoto have tripled ahead of the World Series.

Domestically, the series is already doing big business. The cheapest ticket on the secondary market for Game 1 is close to $1,000 for nosebleed seats. A seat near the dugout is $13,000.

History adds to the anticipation. The Dodgers and Yankees are two of the most storied franchises in sports with legends like Jackie Robinson and Mickey Mantle. The Yankees own 27 world championships, while the Dodgers have won seven dating back to their years in Brooklyn. The Yankees last won in 2009, their last trip to the World Series, while the Dodgers last won during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

This is the 12th time the two teams have met in the World Series, dating back to 1941 when the Dodgers were in Brooklyn. The Yankees have won eight meetings, but the Dodgers won the last matchup in 1981 when Fernandomania hit. Valenzuela, 43 years ago, threw a complete-game victory in Game 3 of the World Series. The Dodgers went on to win four straight after losing the first two at Yankee Stadium.

“Every year they and us have had one of those teams that you can envision playing each other in October,” Mr. Boone said. “There’s always that underlying thing with the Dodgers and the Yankees.”

Will Fernandomania haunt the Yankees again?