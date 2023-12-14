‘Hundreds of ex-Bernie staffers … are deeply disgusted and disheartened’ by the Vermont Senator not having called for a ceasefire, according to one former campaign staffer who’s now a Vermont state representative.

Progressives are hammering Vermont’s Democratic Socialist senator, the reliably liberal Bernie Sanders, after he expressed skepticism about the efficacy of a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Left-wing activists are now accusing Mr. Sanders of betraying them and “selling out” to the America Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The pushback against Mr. Sanders, who is Jewish, demonstrates the difficulties faced by the handful of progressives resistant to join the ranks calling for a permanent end to hostilities in Gaza. In addition to Mr. Sanders, Congressman Adam Schiff, who is also Jewish, lost the endorsement of Burbank’s mayor, Konstantine Anthony, in the race to fill Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat. Mr. Anthony’s change of heart was, he stated in a press release, spurred by Mr. Schiff’s hesitation to call for a permanent end to fighting in Gaza.

“I don’t know how you can have a permanent ceasefire with Hamas who has said before October 7 and after October 7 that they want to destroy Israel and they want a permanent war,” Mr. Sanders said during an interview on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “I don’t know how you have a permanent ceasefire with an attitude like that.”

His comments rebuked by anti-Israel progressives but praised by pro-Israel voices. A former DePaul University professor and author of several books critical of Israel, Norman Finkelstein, called Mr. Sanders’ comments “despicable.”

“Whether it was moral idiocy or being a moral monster or cynical opportunism because you are too much of a coward to break ranks with President Biden,” stated Mr. Finkelstein. “You are in effect giving Israel carte blanche to continue to indiscriminately target the civilian infrastructure and civilian population of Gaza…You have become a moral monster.”

A senior producer at al Jazeera, Mohammed Alsaafin, stated that the Senator’s “incoherence” was “the logical endpoint for liberal Zionism.” Anti-Israel activist and cousin to the founder of the Boycott Divestment Sanction Movement, Mariam Barghouti, called the Senator “senile.”

Mr. Sanders’ latest comments on the ceasefire were not the first time he has ruffled feathers amongst his supporters for taking a more muted position on the topic of a ceasefire in Gaza. Shortly after three Palestinians were shot in Burlington, Vermont, on November 26, a former campaign staffer and current Democratic Socialist Massachusetts state Representative, Erike Uyterhoeven, said about the tragedy that there are “hundreds of ex-Bernie staffers who are deeply disgusted and disheartened” by the Vermont senator not having called for a ceasefire.

Yet Mr. Sanders’ comments were lauded by the pro-Israel groups he typically scorns. “Thank you @SenSanders for your strong opposition to a permanent ceasefire with Hamas,” AIPAC wrote on X. The support, however, was not reciprocated. Shortly after the pro-Israel group’s praise, the Senator stated that “AIPAC is a right-wing organization that supports extremist Republican election-denier candidates.”

Mr. Sanders’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.