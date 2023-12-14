An attorney for the stabbing victim, Shannon Stillwell, says his client ‘has a target on his back due to the false allegations in this RICO indictment.’

The closely watched racketeering trial of the rap star Young Thug has been temporarily suspended after one of his five co-defendants was stabbed in jail.

Young Thug, whose lawful name is Jeffery Williams, and five other co-defendants are being prosecuted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Williams l for their alleged involvement in Young Slime Life – an Atlanta street gang associated with the Bloods. Prosecutors claim YSL is led by Mr. Williams, but his lawyers say the only ‘YSL’ associated with the chart-topping rapper is Young Stoner Life Records – his Atlanta-based record label. Mr. Williams and two others founded the label in 2012. His co-founders have already pleaded guilty in this case.

Ms. Willis, who is also prosecuting President Trump for racketeering, originally had 27 other defendants included in the YSL indictment, but their numbers dwindled thanks to a number of guilty pleas and severed cases. She was able to create such a comprehensive indictment in the first place because of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute, or RICO – the same statute she’s using to prosecute Mr. Trump. RICO allows prosecutors to win a case simply by convincing a jury the defendants were guilty through association rather than guilty of committing specific crimes.

But such a wide-ranging case has, unsurprisingly, led to a series of delays. Before this week, those delays were caused by a multitude of reasons including contraband being brought into court (one of Mr. William’s co-defendants was accused of handing him a Percocet), a courtroom deputy going to jail after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a former defendant, and physical fights between deputy sheriffs and defendants – to name a few. Now, the list of reasons for delay has grown longer after one of the defendants was viciously stabbed in the notorious Fulton County Jail this past weekend.

YSL trial defendant Shannon Stillwell has been stabbed by a fellow inmate in the notorious Fulton County Jail. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office and defendant Shannon Stillwell’s attorney have confirmed that defendant Stillwell was stabbed multiple times on Sunday night. The culprit has been identified as Willie Brown – a fellow inmate who’s been accused of murdering a teenager in 2020. Mr. Brown will reportedly face additional charges of aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items after the stabbing.

Mr. Stillwell’s attorney, Max Schardt, is unsure what led to the attack but said that “Shannon has a target on his back due to the false allegations in this RICO indictment.” Mr. Stillwell has been charged with “conspiring to violate the state’s racketeering statute; two counts of murder; two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; two counts of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.” He’s been in custody since his arrest in March 2022.

According to court documents filed by Mr. Williams’ lawyer this summer, Stillwell was arrested at his Atlanta home in East Point “while in the midst of a religious ceremony which involved supposed sacrifice of goats.”

Jeffery Williams, also known as ‘Young Thug,’ sports a wolf sweater at his racketeering trial, days after a prosecutor compared him to the leader of a jungle wolf pack. Courtroom Feed

“We remain committed to ensuring his safety with hopes to get him back home to his family,” Mr. Schardt said.

Unfortunately, this type of occurrence is not uncommon for residents of the Fulton County Jail. In fact, 10 detainees have died so far this year while in the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. These deaths come alongside reports of “inhumane treatment” of inmates and unhealthy living conditions. The jail’s conditions are currently being investigated by a Georgia Senate panel and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Young Thug’s co-defendant, Shannon Stillwell has been charged with multiple felonies in the case. Courtroom Feed

“We’ve all watched with great concern the tragedy that continues to unfold at the Fulton County Jail,” Georgia State Senator John Albers said in October while announcing the State Senate committee’s investigation. “Now, we can’t solve all the problems that Fulton County may have, or any other county for that fact.

“However, we can go in there and hopefully get them on the right track.”

As a result of the recent attack against Stillwell, Chief Judge Ural Glanville has put the whole YSL trial on hold until the New Year. He was planning to suspend the trial from Dec. 16 until Jan. 2, regardless, but this event forced him to start the break sooner than expected. Upon being dismissed, jurors were told not to research the case or discuss the trial with others.