The New York Sun

Join
ALICE GAUVIN

ALICE GAUVIN

Alexandria, Virginia
Alice Gauvin is a Contributor to The New York Sun.

Alice Gauvin is a curator, writer, and owner of Alice Gauvin Gallery. She has…

Latest Articles

Culture

An Uncharted Sea of Pathos, Dorothea Lange’s Depression-Era Photos at the National Gallery Inspire Empathy, Not Pity   

She was one of a great generation of photographers whose careers were kickstarted by their work for the feds during the Depression. Sometimes you’ve got to hand it to Uncle Sam.

Via Wikimedia Commons
The New York Sun

Sections

More

ShopMembershipsBecome a FounderEventsRSS FeedsNewslettersContact UsAbout the SunLegal

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use