Alice Gauvin is a curator, writer, and owner of Alice Gauvin Gallery. She has…
She was one of a great generation of photographers whose careers were kickstarted by their work for the feds during the Depression. Sometimes you’ve got to hand it to Uncle Sam.
© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.