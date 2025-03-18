As Schumer Faces Backlash From Democrats Over Government Funding Fight, Questions Emerge Over Who Could Replace Him

Following his decision to vote for a Trump-backed government funding deal that keeps the lights on through September, Senator Schumer has faced fierce backlash from his party’s liberal base — so much so that he now has to cancel a leg of his book tour due to “security concerns.” If he were to be pushed out in the coming months or years, the question is: who would most likely replace him?

The gerontocracy has been on plenty of voters’ minds in the last few years, especially considering the seismic impact President Biden’s obvious deterioration had on the 2024 results. Mr. Schumer, at the age of 74, is technically the highest-ranking Democrat in America as the Senate minority leader. He’s the only person in Washington who could realistically pump the brakes on aspects of President Trump’s agenda by using the filibuster, which is something he declined to do just last week, drawing the ire of some of his colleagues.

Just on Sunday, Senator Murphy declined to say if he thought Mr. Schumer was the “best” person to lead the Democratic caucus going forward. “Senator Schumer can certainly lead this caucus. He can lead this caucus,” Mr. Murphy responded, twice declining to say if Mr. Schumer was the ideal leader.

What has many people — base voters and the liberal punditry alike — clamoring for new leadership was some lawmakers’ calls for throwing up additional roadblocks to the Trump administration. Mr. Murphy leaned into that on Sunday, telling NBC News’s “Meet the Press” that Senate Democrats could “decide to not proceed to legislation as an ordinary course of business” or use the debt ceiling negotiations due to come around mid-May, or the government funding fight at the end of September, as points of leverage against Republicans.

It isn’t just the liberal senator from Connecticut who is expressing obvious dissatisfaction with Mr. Schumer. On Monday, Senator Kelly and Senator Gallego — two Arizona Democrats who both stuck their necks out to vote no on the funding deal and risk a shutdown — had little praise to offer for Mr. Schumer on Monday.

The two Arizona lawmakers appeared at a joint town hall meeting to speak with their constituents, and one Democratic voter in the crowd told them that she wanted Mr. Schumer removed from his position as leader.

According to HuffPost, neither man answered the question. Instead, Mr. Gallego pointed to Mr. Kelly and simply said, “There’s a leader to my right, here,” before telling the woman that Democrats needed to “do better.”

Mr. Murphy may not be liberal Democrats’ savior, however, if not for the fact that Mr. Schumer — ever the political animal — has pledged to not leave his leadership post, then for the fact that gerontocracy is alive and well in the Senate.

The average age of the United States Senate is currently 64.7 years old, with two-thirds of lawmakers in the upper chamber being over the age of 60. There are just two senators — one Democrat and one Republican — currently serving who are under the age of 40. Nationwide, the Silent Generation makes up less than five percent of America’s population, though that cohort still holds 17 Senate seats. The Baby Boomers make up just under 21 percent of the American population, yet hold a stunning 60 seats in the Senate.

The bottleneck for both parties of getting young talent into the national spotlight has a lot to do with senators not moving aside, and staying in their seats well beyond their prime. Although the minimum age requirement to serve in the Senate is just 30, and the Millennials as a whole have almost entirely reached that age, there are only five Millennial senators despite the fact that the generation accounts for nearly 22 percent of America’s total population.

That’s why Mr. Murphy — at the age of just 51 — is unlikely to get a nod from Senate colleagues to win the leadership post any time soon. The Connecticut senator, after two full terms in the chamber, was only just added to the Democratic leadership roster this year, taking the position of deputy conference secretary.

A more likely candidate to take Mr. Schumer’s place — whether it comes after the 2026 midterm elections or before — would be a longtime senator from Washington state, Senator Murray, who won praise from liberals during the government funding fight last week as the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee. She forcefully stood against the bill the moment it came out. At the age of 74, however, there would be no generational change if Ms. Murray were to take over the leadership position.

Another potential Democratic leader is Senator Klobuchar, who has been a member of Senate leadership for more than a decade now. While she may run for president in 2028, Ms. Klobuchar could still make history as the first woman to lead a party in the upper chamber, and at the age of 64 would be the youngest person elected Senate Democratic caucus leader since Senator Daschle was chosen for the role in 1995, when he was just 47 years old.