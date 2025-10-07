Bad Bunny Backlash: Trump Rages, Lopez Applauds, Swift Stays on Sidelines

The selection of the popular Puerto Rican musician to headline the Super Bowl halftime is causing a cultural and political divide.

The Super Bowl is four months away, but its halftime show is already a cultural lightning rod, applauded in some circles for its diversity and criticized by others for its politics.

President Trump weighed in on Latin rapper Bad Bunny being picked as the halftime headliner for Super Bowl LX, calling the NFL’s selection “absolutely ridiculous,” while singer-actress Jennifer Lopez said her fellow Puerto Rican is worthy because he is a global superstar.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, has confirmed that there were superficial discussions about her performing at a Super Bowl, but says she’s too busy being a football fan to choreograph a halftime show.

Ms. Lopez, who co-headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira and featured a cameo from Bad Bunny and J Balvin, said Bad Bunny earned his opportunity and she doesn’t understand those critical of the Grammy award-winning musician.

“He’s probably one of the top artists in the world right now,” Ms. Lopez said. “Probably the top. His music transcends language, and I’m so excited for him.”

Mr. Trump isn’t excited at all. He blasted the NFL’s decision to make Bad Bunny the halftime performer and fanned the ire of his conservative following by saying he had “never heard” of the man.

Speaking with NEWSMAX, Mr. Trump said, “I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s like crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Bad Bunny, who performs primarily in Spanish, will be the first male Latin artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime performance. He was selected for the prestigious gig by the NFL, which partners with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to provide the Super Bowl entertainment.

The historic announcement has drawn a persistent backlash from conservatives, who brand Bad Bunny as anti-Trump for criticizing the administration’s immigration policies and supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

Bad Bunny has said he is boycotting the U.S. during his latest tour for fear of ICE agents infiltrating his concerts. Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed ICE agents will be “all over” the Super Bowl set for February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

“I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country,” Ms. Noem said.

Born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most popular recording artists with a massive global following. He addressed his Super Bowl selection during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“You might not know this but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show,” he told the audience. “I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News.”

Speaking in Spanish, he thanked Latinos who have opened doors in the U.S. entertainment industry. “It’s more than a win for myself – it’s a win for all of us,” he said.

Ms. Lopez said those who criticize Bad Bunny for performing in Spanish miss the point. “Music is about connection,” she said. “Bad Bunny’s music reaches people everywhere – no matter what language they speak. That’s the power of art.”

Ms. Swift, meanwhile, denied rumors that she turned down an offer to be the halftime headliner because the NFL wouldn’t allow her to own the footage of her performance. Engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Ms. Swift said she’s too busy promoting her new album, “Life of a Showgirl” released on October 3, and watching her fiancé play to plan a halftime performance.

“He’s out there every single week, putting his life on the line, doing very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sports, and I’m like ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?” she said, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show. “This has nothing to do with Travis – he would love for me to do it. But I’m just too locked in.”