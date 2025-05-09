Bondi Caught On Hidden Camera Discussing ‘Thousands’ of Epstein Videos With Stranger Nine Days Before Speaking Publicly About Them

Attorney General Bondi is facing new questions after she was caught on camera at a Washington restaurant discussing videos involving accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein with a stranger — days before she spoke about the alleged existence of the videos with reporters.

The self-described “guerilla journalist” James O’Keefe posted a video on X Thursday evening of Ms. Bondi speaking to a woman who apparently had identified herself as a nanny.

In the low-quality and choppy video, the woman asks, “Do you know when the Epstein files are going to get released?”

“Um, we hope soon,” a woman who was identified in the video as Ms. Bondi responded. “The FBI has been on them.”

When asked if there were any dates for when the “files” would be released,” the attorney general said, “No, you know what it is, though? There are tens and thousands of videos and it’s all with little kids. So they have to go through every one.”

Mr. O’Keefe noted that DOJ officials have said there is a “mountain of evidence” against Epstein, but have declined to “acknowledge” the existence of videos of “little kids.”

The conversation, which reportedly took place on April 28 at a restaurant at Washington, was recorded nine days before Ms. Bondi spoke to reporters at the White House and rejected claims that there are missing Epstein files.

“The FBI, they’re reviewing tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn,” she said on May 7 when asked by a reporter about allegations that files were being destroyed. “The FBI is diligently going through that.”

Ms. Bondi has previously vowed to release new information about Epstein. However, in March, she frustrated conservative influencers when they were given binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase 1,” with the apparent promise that the binders would contain new information. The stunt backfired as the influencers noted that the information in the binders was Epstein’s flight and phone logs and failed to provide information beyond what had already been publicly made available.

The attorney general later accused the FBI of withholding thousands of documents and demanded that the “full and complete Epstein files” be delivered to her office.

Mr. O’Keefe said the video “raises serious questions” about why Ms. Bondi addressed the supposed videos with a “self-described nanny at brunch” before she shared the information with the public.

The DOJ did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment about Mr. O’Keefe’s video by the time of publication.

Mr. O’Keefe’s organizations have been known for recording undercover videos, often recorded by individuals who misrepresent their identity. Their operations have raised ethical questions regarding the decision to secretly record their subjects, and there have been allegations of such videos being selectively edited.