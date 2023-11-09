Comer Issues More Subpoenas for Bidenworld, Including Hunter’s Art Dealer and a Major Democratic Donor Who Purchased Art

This comes just one day after Comer ordered the president’s son and his brother to appear before the committee.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, has issued more subpoenas to members of the Biden family orbit, specifically those who have information about Hunter Biden’s lucrative art career and other business associates of the first son. One of the most prominent purchasers of Mr. Biden’s art — who has now been subpoenaed — was later appointed to a commission by President Biden.

“The House Oversight Committee is leaving no stone unturned as we investigate President Joe Biden’s central role in his family’s domestic and international business dealings,” Mr. Comer said in a statement Thursday. “Americans across this country have made it clear to President Joe Biden, the Biden family, and their associates that the gig is up. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, are determined to follow the facts.”

Mr. Comer has subpoenaed a major Democratic Party donor based in California, Elizabeth Naftali, who served on the president’s finance team during the 2020 campaign. According to an investigative report by Insider, Ms. Naftali also purchased art from the first son, whose paintings were selling for as much as $500,000 after he fell on hard times. Following Mr. Biden’s election to the presidency in 2020, Ms. Naftali was appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of American Heritage Abroad.

Mr. Comer previously sent a letter to Ms. Naftali and her legal team about her purchase of the art, though he never received information from her. She will now have to sit for a transcribed interview.

In August, responding to Mr. Comer’s letter, Ms. Naftali’s lawyer said she “is a highly respected and deeply accomplished businesswoman and private citizen who has done absolutely nothing wrong, and we are deeply concerned that the inaccuracies in your publicized letter and press release falsely portray the actual facts and impugn Ms. Naftali’s good character.”

Mr. Comer has also subpoenaed a gallery owner who sells Mr. Biden’s art, George Bergès, who was the key facilitator of the first son’s art business. The committee chairman previously sought records from the art dealer but was rebuffed.

Also on the subpoena list is a Biden family business associate, Eric Schwerin, who worked with the first son at his overseas consulting firm for years.

Mr. Schwerin previously met privately with the Oversight Committee about his relationship with the Biden family. During the president’s time as vice president, Mr. Schwerin on multiple occasions traveled to the White House to meet with Mr. Biden and the first son. Mr. Schwerin was asked to produce documents for committee members; it is unclear what information he provided. According to Mr. Comer, he wanted to speak with Mr. Schwerin about his involvement in “influence peddling,” which was “kind of illegal.”

According to the first son’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, Mr. Schwerin was deeply involved in the first family’s personal finances for years. In a 2022 memoir describing her life and relationship with Mr. Biden, Ms. Buhle wrote that Mr. Schwerin “managed almost every aspect of our financial life” during Mr. Biden and Ms. Buhle’s marriage.

Another Biden family associate, Mervyn Yan, has also been subpoenaed.

This comes just one day after Mr. Comer subpoenaed a number of other Biden family members, including Hunter Biden, the president’s brother, James, the younger Mr. Biden’s ex-girlfriend and former sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, and Mrs. Biden’s sister, Elizabeth Secundy.

The younger Mr. Biden has taken an increasingly aggressive strategy in his public relations battle, including asking for the censure or expulsion of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for “unbecoming statements” and displaying nude photos of the first son in a committee hearing.

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden filed a lawsuit against the former chief executive of Overstock, Patrick Byrne, who reposted a message on X that accused Mr. Biden of seeking a multimillion-dollar bribe from Iran. “These claims are complete nonsense,” Mr. Biden’s defamation lawsuit against Mr. Byrne states. “To falsely accuse [Hunter Biden] of engaging in these criminal acts is not only reckless and baseless but utterly outrageous and despicable, and it constitutes defamation per se.”