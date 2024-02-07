Comer Wants Information on Hunter Biden’s Foreign Partners, Bank Transactions, and Lobbyist Career — as Failure of Mayorkas Impeachment Ups Pressure on GOP

The failure to impeach the secretary of homeland security does not bode well from Republicans’ efforts to impeach the president.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, is preparing for a blockbuster February in his months-long impeachment investigation into President Biden, as members of the Biden family and their associates — including Hunter Biden — will sit for closed-door depositions. Mr. Comer’s path to impeachment, though, may be complicated by his party’s razor-thin House majority and the fractured nature of his conference.

The next witness to appear in Mr. Comer’s probe is Hunter Biden’s former business associate who made a splash during the 2020 election, Tony Bobulinski, who will appear on February 13. The Sun was the first to report in January that Mr. Bobulinski would be appearing for the closed-door testimony.

At the time, the Oversight Committee chairman told the Sun that he wanted Mr. Bobulinski, who has been the only Hunter Biden associate who’s directly accused President Biden of lying about his role in his son’s business affairs, to answer questions about his long professional relationship with the first son. “He’s got some answers we need,” Mr. Comer said.

Mr. Bobulinski first made national news just hours before a 2020 presidential debate. He appeared in front of cameras to detail his relationship with Hunter Biden, and how he believed the Biden family was engaging in a corrupt scheme. He also first made the allegations that money from foreign entities was set aside by Biden associates for “the Big Guy,” whom Mr. Bobulinski alleged is the president.

“I am making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family — Vice President Biden, his brother Jim Biden, and his son Hunter Biden — in dealings with the Chinese,” Mr. Bobulinski said at the time. “I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

Mr. Bobulinski, a U.S. Navy veteran and consultant, says he was approached by a Biden family associate in 2015 about the prospect of entering into a joint venture that would include himself, Hunter and James Biden, and a Chinese Communist Party-linked energy firm, CEFC China Energy.

Mr. Comer says he wants to ask Mr. Bobulinski about how that infrastructure, real estate, and technology investment scheme that the Bidens and CEFC worked on together furthered the Bidens’ influence and wealth.

Following Mr. Bobulinski’s testimony on February 13, the next witness scheduled to appear is the president’s brother, James Biden.

The Sun also exclusively reported that James Biden would be appearing on February 21 for his deposition after three months of “stalling,” to use Mr. Comer’s words. James Biden was first subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee in November.

Mr. Comer tells the Sun he wants to ask the president’s brother about two “loan repayments” to the president in 2017 and 2018 by his wife, Sara Jones Biden. Just days before Sara Biden sent the then-former vice president a wire transfer of $40,000, her husband had received $400,000 from the first son, who had been paid by a business partner in China.

Perhaps the biggest, or at least the most prominent, fish on Mr. Comer’s calendar is Hunter Biden, who, after much wrangling, has agreed to appear for a deposition just a week after his uncle, on February 28.

Mr. Comer tells the Sun that he wants to go “line-by-line” through the trove of bank records his subpoena has received from Hunter Biden’s banks.

“We have a lot of questions,” Mr. Comer says. “There are specific transactions that are very concerning to us. We don’t know exactly what his family did to receive tens of millions of dollars from our enemies around the world. We’re very concerned that the President of the United States could be compromised because of his family’s shady business scheme.”

Mr. Comer also tells the Sun that there are a few more witnesses he would like to speak with, but he will not disclose those names. “I think we’ve got a good series of people coming in,” he said. “There are a couple more people that we want to bring in, so we’ve been sending letters, requesting them to come in. If they don’t then we’ll subpoena them.”

Mr. Comer’s path to impeaching the president has narrowed in recent weeks, as the GOP’s House majority has become very thin due to retirements and illnesses, and Speaker Johnson has struggled to hold together his caucus for impeachments some members view as politicized. In November, Mr. Comer told the Sun that he had the votes to impeach the elder Mr. Biden and wanted to bring it to the floor, but just weeks later, after a round of interviews with some Biden family associates, Mr. Comer changed his tune.

“My job is to investigate, not impeach,” Mr. Comer told the Sun, backtracking from his previous assertion that he did have the votes.

A special complication for Mr. Comer and those who want to impeach the president is that the House just failed to impeach the secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas. On Tuesday, the House voted 215–215 to kill the impeachment of Mr. Mayorkas, with three GOP members voting no.

The three congressmen who voted no — Ken Buck, Mike Gallagher, and Tom McClintock — all said they did not believe impeachment should be a tool to duel over policy differences. This philosophy would not, though, apply to the Biden family business affair, which focuses on whether influence trading and nepotism is merely unseemly, or illegal.