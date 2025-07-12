Conor McGregor Says Proposed White House UFC Card Could Draw Him Out of Retirement

The former champion tells the New York Sun he will be part of the event “God willing”

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Former UFC champion Conor McGregor says he is eyeing a return to the Octagon to participate in a proposed White House fight card marking the nation’s 250th birthday next year.

McGregor confirmed his ambitions to the New York Sun this weekend in South Florida, where he was on hand as a promoter at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s BKFC 78 event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The Irishman hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since losing to Dustin Poirier in 2021. Still, when asked by the New York Sun if he was serious about making a return during America’s 250th birthday, Mr. McGregor said, “God willing.”

UFC President Dana White confirmed that President Trump was serious when he said earlier this month that the White House would host a mixed martial arts event as part of next year’s July 4th celebration. “The UFC fight is going to be a big deal,” Mr. Trump told a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Mr. White said he was surprised that Mr. Trump made the impromptu announcement, although the UFC production team had already walked the grounds of the White House to start planning for the event.

“We’re putting together the layout for it right now,” Mr. White said on the Full Send Podcast, adding that the company is working closely with Ivanka Trump to put the plan together before informing the president of the details.

“He’s got this thing where he wants the American people to enjoy the White House,” Mr. White said. “He loves the sport, so he wants to do a UFC event there. Why would we say no to that?”

Mr. White said his cell phone has been buzzing from fighters wanting to be part of what he said would be “the baddest card” in UFC history. “Everybody wants to be on this card,” he said, adding, “This will be an exceptional pay-per-view card.”

Mr. McGregor, the first fighter to simultaneously hold the UFC belt in two divisions, was among the first to put his name into consideration, posting “Count me in!” as soon as Mr. Trump made his announcement.

Despite his absence from the Octagon, Mr. McGregor remains a huge attraction with his brash personality and polarizing public image. But Mr. White said his dream main event for the White House card would be a heavyweight showdown between Jon Jones, considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

The Englishman became the champion when Mr. Jones announced his retirement last month. Mr. Jones has since rejoined the drug testing pool to remain eligible to fight on the White House card.

While a potential Jones-Aspinall fight would be the headliner, Mr. White didn’t discount Mr. McGregor being on the card. “Could be,” the UFC boss said. “Anything is possible.”

Mr. McGregor said holding a fight card at the White House is as American as apple pie. “For 250 years, there’s been fighting, starting with bare knuckles,” he said. “After 250 years, there should be bare knuckles fighting on the White House lawn.”

The UFC is known for hosting unique events. They were the first combat company to hold a card during the pandemic, and the first to hold a fight card in the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The logistics of fighting at the White House pose fresh challenges. “When the fight is actually going on and we’re filming, one whole side of the backdrop will be the White House and the other side will be the Washington Monument,” Mr. White said. “It’s so unique and so badass.”

Mr. Trump said seating would be constructed to hold 20,000 to 25,000, but Mr. White suggested it would be a more intimate gathering of people with comped tickets.

“Secret Service isn’t going to let a lot of people come to this event,” Mr. White said. “Everybody is going to have to have a background check. Whoever actually gets to be there live, it will be such a unique and amazing experience in their lifetime.”

Many UFC fighters are huge supporters of Mr. Trump, who frequently attends UFC events and has a close relationship with Mr. White.