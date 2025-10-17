D.C. Commission: Ronda Rousey Gets No Special Treatment for UFC White House Fight If She Wants To Compete

A former UFC superstar, Ronda Rousey, will undergo the same medical scrutiny as any fighter if speculation about her ending her nine-year absence from the Octagon to compete at UFC White House 2026 turns into reality, the chief D.C. regulator tells the Sun.

Social media videos of Ms. Rousey escalating her MMA training are fueling rumors the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and one of MMA’s biggest stars, is considering a comeback to fight at the White House. Ms. Rousey quipped last month “never say never,” but added she had “better sh—t” to do than fight on the South Lawn. Yet, rumors persist she could be part of what figures to be a star-studded event.

Opinions are circulating that authorities regulating combat sports at Washington D.C. might hesitate to grant her a license due to her inactivity and previously undisclosed concussion history, which she said contributed to her retirement from the UFC in 2017.

But Andrew Huff, chairman of the Combat Sports Commission in Washington D.C. denies those claims. He tells the New York Sun that despite her long absence, Ms. Rousey would be subjected to the same medical scrutiny any other fighter must undergo to be granted a license — no more, no less.

“We apply the same standard to every fighter for every event whether they’ve been off for 10 years or it’s their first fight,” Mr. Huff told the Sun, adding that licensed physicians and the commission staff work together to ensure “whoever steps in the ring or the Octagon” is fit to compete.

“Our primary charge is the safety and wellness of our participants as well as the general public,” Mr. Huff said. “That’s what we focus on.”

President Trump announced recently that the much-talked about UFC fight at the White House will take place on June 14, his 80th birthday. The UFC President and Trump loyalist Dana White has not announced who will fight on the card, generating speculation on social media about potential headliners.

Conor McGregor has openly campaigned to be included, and Ms. Rousey is often mentioned. She is one of the most decorated women in the history of combat sports. She was the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo when she captured bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics and rose to global prominence as the first female star of the UFC. Using her patented armbar submission to slay opponents, Ms. Rousey captured the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship and defended it six times, gaining Main Event status and massive appeal along the way.

After losing to Holly Holm in 2015 and Amanda Nunes in 2016, Ms. Rousey retired from MMA. She competed exclusively in the WWE and made appearances at various WrestleMania events. Her last wrestling appearance was in 2023.

Ms. Rousey, 38, often posts videos of herself working out and displaying her MMA techniques. Recently, the mother of two said she’s simply trying to get healthier. “I just had a baby,” she told TMZ. “I’m trying to get my body identity back and I’m just enjoying being in the gym again and I just feel a lot better and a lot healthier.”

Landing Ms. Rousey’s return to the Octagon at the White House would generate huge attention for the UFC, but critics are already opposing her inclusion based on her inactivity and concussion history.

UFC analyst and MMA coach Din Thomas said Ms. Rousey should be disqualified from being licensed by any commission based on the concussion issues she detailed in her 2024 book “My Fight.” Ms. Rousey said she kept her concussion history “secret for years” to avoid being held out of competitions.

“She shouldn’t be cleared,” Mr. Thomas told MMA Junkie. “How irresponsible would it be for a fight organization to hear all that then put her in a fight? You can’t play with those issues. It wouldn’t be good for the sport.”

Mr. Huff said the commission has not been contacted by the UFC or the White House about regulating the proposed card, which isn’t unusual given the event is eight months away. Several major requirements like medical forms, license applications, fighter contracts and a final bout sheet aren’t due until at least 5 days before the weigh-in, according to a check list obtained by the Sun.

“Our job is to make sure the matchmaking is proper, and all participants have submitted the required medical work and blood work,” Mr. Huff said. “We don’t need to get into the logistics about how the event is set up and what goes where.”

Mr. Huff said the commission has regulated wrestling events at a brewery but admitted holding a combat event at the White House is “unprecedented.” He said the same regulatory rules apply, including drug testing, whether the venue is on federal or local property. He anticipates meeting with White House staff and Secret Service to discuss backchecks of ringside and fight officials..

“When I first heard about it, I thought, ‘Well, that’s different,” Mr. Huff said. “How are they going to pull this off? But it seems like they’re committed. I don’t know when we might hear from them. It might be a couple months out or it could be later, but we’re proceeding with the assumption that we would sanction the fight. It’s probably going to be a big event.”

Especially if Rowdy Ronda Rousey makes a return to the Octagon.