Derby Champ Sovereignty, Preakness Star Journalism Set for Epic Belmont Clash

Rivalries are the engine that drives sports competition. Yankees-Red Sox, Ohio State-Michigan, and Ali-Frazier have consumed legions of fans, anticipating intense showdowns to see which side is superior. Horse racing’s rivalry moment arrives Saturday as the Belmont Stakes ends its short run at Saratoga Springs.

An eight-horse field will challenge the mile-and-a-quarter track, but all eyes and much of the wagering are focused on the Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty, and the Preakness champion, Journalism.

Sovereignty, trained by Bill Mott in partnership with Godolphin ownership, is well-rested after skipping the Preakness, following his triumph in the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs five weeks ago. Sovereignty closed fast on a muddy track to beat the favorite Journalism by a length and a half, giving jockey Junior Alvarado his first Derby victory and Mr. Mott his second.

Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy with jockey Umberto Rispoli aboard, rallied to win the 150th Preakness in a thrilling comeback that saw him power through a bumping match with Goal Oriented to pass Gosger and win by a half-length. Although Journalism faces a grueling challenge of three tough races in five weeks, the excellence and proven tenacity of both thoroughbreds sets up a much-anticipated showdown for the 157th Belmont, worth $2 million.

Sovereignty trains before the running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Saratoga Springs, New York, June 6, 2025. AP/Seth Wenig

“From a sporting perspective, this is the race of the year,” handicapper Ed Darosa said on the “Ron Flatter Racing Podcast.” “This is what you want.”

With Belmont Park on Long Island undergoing extensive renovation, the final leg of the Triple Crown is being staged in Saratoga Springs for the second straight year, shortening the traditional mile and a half race to a mile and a quarter, the same as the Kentucky Derby.

That could help Journalism, who drew the no. 8 post in a 19-horse field for the Derby and was constantly in traffic at the Preakness, coming from five lengths back after starting from the no. 2 post. Sovereignty had a wider, cleaner trip from the no. 18 post in the Derby, but may look to hug the rail in the Belmont, starting from the no. 2 post.

If it’s a clean race, the stretch run should be thrilling.

Beyond the two favorites, the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez makes his first Triple Crown appearance. Rodriguez, winner of the Wood Memorial, was getting plenty of attention at Churchill Downs before a late scratch due to a bruised foot. Baeza, trained by John Shirreffs, was a late entry at the Derby before finishing third. He did not run in the Preakness.

Renovations are expected to be completed in time for the 2026 Belmont to return to Long Island. While there has been plenty of excitement and optimism during the temporary run at Saratoga, hosting a large-scale event like the Belmont has proved challenging for locals.

Last year’s Belmont attracted more than 120,000 visitors, creating an influx of $50 million to the local economy through increased hotel bookings, retail spending, and busy restaurants. But most visitors spent the bulk of their time and money near the race course, where downtown businesses benefited the most, while businesses outside the area received little economic boost.

The city’s finance commissioner, Dillon Moran, reported that while sales tax revenues increased, the city barely broke even due to the expenses incurred hosting the event, such as overtime for law enforcement, first responders, and city maintenance personnel.

The New York Racing Association intends to reopen Belmont Park in Elmont next year following a $455 million renovation that will modernize the storied race track. It will include a 275,000-square-foot grandstand, updated racing surfaces, and up-to-date fan amenities.