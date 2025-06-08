Does Sovereignty’s Belmont Win Put Luster of Triple Crown in Jeopardy?

Skipping Preakness results in a dominating victory in a showdown at Saratoga for the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Winning the Triple Crown is considered the crown jewel of thoroughbred racing. The challenge of capturing three of the most grueling stakes races in five weeks is regarded as the ultimate test of superiority. Yet attempting such a feat may have lost its luster after Sovereignty’s decisive victory over Journalism in Saturday’s 157th Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Springs.

The showdown between Sovereignty, winner of the Kentucky Derby, and Preakness champion Journalism wasn’t much of a duel, as the Bill Mott-trained colt ran past Journalism down the stretch and claimed an impressive victory by three lengths.

It was clear Journalism, the only horse to run in all three Triple Crown races, didn’t have enough in the end to hold off a charging Sovereignty, which spent a month in Saratoga resting for Saturday’s 1.25-mile showdown.

Mr. Mott, a Hall of Fame trainer, announced soon after Sovereignty beat Journalism in the Derby that his horse would skip the Preakness and not attempt to become the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018. Instead of going to Pimlico, Sovereignty stayed in Saratoga, where Mr. Mott stables many of his horses.

“This is home,” Mr. Mott said. “It’s the race we were pointing for after the Derby, and fortunately, it worked out very well. The horse was good. Junior rode him well.”

It was the second victory in the Belmont for Mr. Mott, while Sovereignty became the first horse to win the Derby, intentionally skip the Preakness, and claim the Belmont.

Will others follow Mr. Mott’s lead and ignore a quest for the Triple Crown in hopes of winning two of three races like Sovereignty did? Though he is not a Triple Crown winner, Sovereignty’s value skyrockets after claiming both the Derby and the Belmont.

“It turned out good, but if we didn’t win, we would have taken a lot of criticism,” Mr. Mott told reporters after the race. “It turned out good. Sometimes you make the right decision. A lot of times you make the wrong ones. Today it worked out well.”

Sovereignty with Junior Alvarado aboard was the stronger closer, just as he was in capturing the Run for the Roses on the sloppy track at Churchill Downs. Operating on a fast dry track at Saratoga, Sovereignty broke cleanly from the No. 2 post and let speed horses Rodriguez and Crudo set the pace.

When the eight-horse field turned for the stretch, Journalism had the lead and initially tried to hold off a charging Sovereignty. But Journalism began to fade as Sovereignty seemed to get stronger and stronger through the finish.

“He fought hard,” Mr. Alvarado said of Journalism. “He didn’t make it easy. But my horse was great.”

Journalism, as he was in the two previous Triple Crown races, was the post-time favorite at 2-1, while Sovereignty was the second choice at 5-1, with Baeza third at 7-2. It was the same 1-2-3 finish as the Derby.

The Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez, in his first Triple Crown effort, finished fourth and Crudo fifth. Sovereignty paid $7 to win, $3.20 to place, and $2.30 to show. Journalism returned $3.20 and $2.30 and Baeza paid $2.60.

“They’re three really good horses,” Mr. Mott said of the top finishers. “I’m glad (Sovereignty) was able to come back and put in a performance like he did in the Derby.”

The Belmont, traditionally a 1.5-mile race, was shortened for its two-year run at Saratoga while Belmont Park is being renovated, making some question whether Sovereignty would have enough room to chase down Journalism. That was never a problem.

Sovereignty owner Michael Banahan of Godolphin had no qualms about skipping the Preakness, anticipating a long, prosperous future. “It’s, ‘What was the right thing to do for the horse?” Mr. Banahan told reporters. “That’s what we talked about. What was the right thing for the horse to do going forward?”After the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes, winning a Triple Crown may no longer be the most important thing in horse racing.