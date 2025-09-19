Erica Kirk, President Trump To Headline Star-Studded Memorial For Charlie Kirk

The memorial service for the slain conservative activist will be held Sunday morning at State Farm Stadium at Glendale, Arizona.

The biggest names in the MAGA movement will gather in the Phoenix area this weekend to honor Charlie Kirk.

A memorial service for the slain conservative activist will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. local time at State Farm Stadium at Glendale. The stadium is home to the Arizona Cardinals but the team has an away game at San Francisco this weekend.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, is among those slated to speak. She has taken over leadership of Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded.

President Trump and Vice President Vance are also scheduled to speak. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are among the cabinet members listed as speakers. Other notable speakers include Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, and Stephen Miller.

“He did not seek influence for its own sake. Instead, he poured his life into others, raising up a generation who would be bold in their faith, steadfast in their love of freedom, and unafraid to defend their country,” an online program from Turning Point USA states.

Turning Point USA is based in Arizona and its goal is to bring young people into politics and promote conservative political views. Kirk was credited with boosting young voter turnout for Mr. Trump in last November’s election.

Thousands are expected to attend, and guests were required to register online for a chance at a seat for the event. The stadium can seat more than 73,000 people. Overflow seating was planned at Desert Diamond Arena, which is next door to the stadium.

The dress code is listed as Sunday Best – Red, White, or Blue.

Turning Point USA warns that security will be tight at the event and attendees should expect longer wait times than usual. The stadium is opening three hours before the memorial service to give people enough time to get inside.

Kirk was gunned down on September 10 during an appearance on the campus of Utah Valley University.

His accused killer, Tyler Robinson, is charged with seven counts including aggravated murder. A judge ordered him held without bail during a virtual court appearance on Tuesday.

Mr. Robinson’s mother told investigators that her son had become more political and leaned to the left in his views and had become “more gay and trans-rights oriented.” He had also started dating his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning.