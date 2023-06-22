Exclusive: Federal Prosecutors Say Their Probe of Hunter Biden Is ‘Ongoing’ Even Though His Legal Team Claims He’s Settled All Legal Issues

‘Federal investigations are always ongoing because sometimes one thing leads to another, and you don’t know where it will go until there is a definitive end,’ says the federal prosecution source.

The recent plea deal struck between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors at Delaware has led to confusion about the future of Mr. Biden’s legal status, with the first son’s legal team saying the issue is “resolved” while a source in the Delaware prosecutor’s office is saying that the investigation is still ongoing.

Following the announcement that Mr. Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a diversion program for his purchase of a firearm while using drugs, lawyers for the first son are saying the federal probes are over. “My understanding is we’re done,” Mr. Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, told MSNBC when asked about investigations into alleged lobbying or financial malpractice.

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” Mr. Clark said in a statement following the plea announcement.

The federal government disagrees with Mr. Clark’s assessment. A source at the United States Attorney’s office at Delaware confirmed to The New York Sun that the investigation into Mr. Biden is, in fact, ongoing though they did not specify what issues prosecutors were probing.

“Federal investigations are always ongoing because sometimes one thing leads to another, and you don’t know where it will go until there is a definitive end,” said the source, who was granted anonymity to discuss Mr. Biden’s status.

When reached by phone, Mr. Clark declined to comment for this story.

Though being granted a reprieve from the tax and firearms issues at Delaware, Mr. Biden still faces scrutiny from the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives, which is investigating Mr. Biden fils’ financial dealings with foreign entities, his alleged corruption and influence peddling, as well as questions surrounding whether Mr. Biden and his father took bribes when the elder Mr. Biden was vice president.

The latest development in the congressional investigation involves the first son’s friend and former business partner, Devon Archer, who is now cooperating with Republicans.

The House Oversight Committee, which is leading the Republicans’ investigation into Mr. Biden, is focusing on Archer as someone “possessing information relevant to its investigation” into the allegation that Mr. Biden and his father each received $5 million from a foreign national.

Archer was subpoenaed by the committee on June 12 and was due to sit for a deposition with congressional staff on June 16. A committee source tells the Sun that despite the fact Archer missed the deposition deadline, he is in talks with the committee to testify at a later date in order to share relevant information.

The source, who was granted anonymity to discuss negotiations between the committee and Archer’s lawyers, said Archer has shown a “willingness” to come forward and is “in compliance with the subpoena” as of now. “The committee is in communication with Devon Archer’s attorneys about appearing on another day,” the source said.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, claims his wide-ranging investigation into the first son and the rest of the Biden family has already borne fruit.

In May, Mr. Comer and his colleagues disclosed the existence of what they contend is a web of shell companies used by Mr. Biden and his associate, Rob Walker, to pay millions of dollars to members of the Biden family, including to Mr. Biden’s ex-girlfriend Hallie, who is the widow of his brother Beau, and to Mr. Biden’s second wife, the South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen. The source of the funds, the Oversight Committee Republicans say, includes state-aligned energy companies in Communist China and corrupt diplomats in Eastern Europe.

The most troubling allegation from the committee investigation is that Mr. Biden and his father each received $5 million from a Ukrainian businessman in exchange for changes to American policy.

Senator Grassley, who in 2020 received a whistleblower report that makes the bribe allegation, said in a speech on the Senate floor on June 12 that the foreign national has 15 recordings of phone calls between himself and Mr. Biden, as well as two recordings of calls between himself and the president.