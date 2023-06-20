Hunter Biden Will Plead Guilty to Tax Fraud Charges, Ending One Federal Inquiry Into the Troubled First Son

The plea deal comes as the House GOP probes the younger Mr. Biden’s web of financial entanglement and their connections to his father.

The president’s troubled son, Hunter Biden, will soon plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of tax evasion while avoiding prosecution for lying about his drug use in order to buy a firearm. The plea would end a multi-year federal probe which has been dogged by controversy, including whistleblower allegations of foot-dragging.

The United States Attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, notified the federal court’s clerk of the deal he reached with Mr. Biden on Tuesday.

Mr. Biden will admit to two misdemeanor counts “willful failure to pay federal income tax.” According to the United States criminal code, Mr. Biden could face as much as one year of imprisonment and a fine of $25,000 per tax evasion charge, though it is not yet clear if he will receive a reduced sentence or lower fine as part of his plea agreement.

Mr. Biden will also enter into a pretrial diversion agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office on the accusation that he was guilty of “possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.”

According to the Department of Justice, a pretrial diversion agreement will allow Mr. Biden to avoid prosecution, but must be required to complete some series of psychiatric or substance abuse care, though the specifics of that program has yet to be disclosed.

The notification of the plea agreement was sent on behalf of Mr. Weiss by one of his assistant U.S. attorneys, Leo Wise.

The plea deal would mark an end to an investigation that’s been the subject of a whistleblower allegation that the Internal Revenue Service was dragging its feet in order to protect Mr. Biden fils. One whistleblower claimed to have been taken off the case after complaining of meddling from on-high.

The plea also comes as Mr. Biden is the central focus of a wide ranging congressional investigation into his alleged misconduct, including allegations that he helped his father receive a $5 million bribe during his time as vice president.

The chairman of the House oversight committee, Congressman James Comer, has led the congressional inquiry into Mr. Biden and his business practices, and has alleged that the payments Mr. Biden received from foreign entities are emblematic of a web of alleged criminal influence-peddling.

Mr. Comer’s committee recently released a report showing millions of dollars being moved from foreign entities to shell companies, which were then transferred to members of the Biden family.

Mr. Comer, responding to the plea agreement announcement on Tuesday, said the “sweetheart plea deal” is nothing more than a “slap on wrist.”

“We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family schemes are revealed,” Mr. Comer said in a statement.