From Proving Ground to Battleground, Caitlin Clark Sets Sights on WNBA Title

Caitlin Clark has admitted her rookie season in the WNBA was tougher than she let on. Behind the highlight-reel passes and deep three-pointers, she acknowledged her first year in the league was challenging on and off the court. Now, entering her second season, she isn’t just aiming to assimilate and compete — she’s determined to conquer.

Asked what would define success in 2025, Ms. Clark said boldly: “A championship.”

It’s a lofty goal, given that her Indiana Fever were 20-20 last year and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Connecticut Sun. Winning a championship won’t be easy. The arrival of Paige Bueckers, the no. 1 overall pick of the Dallas Wings, adds to what is being called the most talented collection of players in the 29-year history of the WNBA.

Beyond upstarts like the Fever and Wings, veteran teams like the defending champion New York Liberty, the runner-up Minnesota Lynx, and the always talented Las Vegas Aces also have their sights on a crown. But Ms. Clark remains a must-watch, chasing a championship that eluded her during her brilliant college career at the University of Iowa, where she lost twice in the final.

“Obviously, I want to play good basketball,” Ms. Clark said. “But winning is the most fun part of this game that we get to play. That’s what it is for me.”

The WNBA season opens with three games Friday, including Ms. Paige’s debut with the Wings against Minnesota. Ms. Clark and the Fever open their season Saturday at home against the Chicago Sky, led by her former college rival, Angel Reese.

While the Liberty, Lynx, and Aces are the top betting favorites to win the title, the Fever are legitimate contenders after several offseason moves, including hiring head coach Stephanie White. The Sun coach from the previous two seasons, Ms. White was the Fever head coach in 2015 and 2016.

“She’s going to hold you accountable,” Ms. Clark said of Ms. White. “She’s going to coach you. That’s something I’m grateful for.”

Ms. Clark’s presence on the roster, an ardent fan base, and constant national exposure made Indiana an attractive spot for free agents. The Fever added championship pedigree by signing DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. Along with a former no. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston, the 2018 no. 2 pick, Kelsey Mitchell, and Ms. Clark, the Fever potentially have one of the deepest and most talented teams in the league.

Ms. Howard won two championships with Seattle and one with Minnesota. Ms. Bonner earned two titles in Phoenix, while Sydney Colson, another free-agent signee, was part of two championships with Las Vegas.

“The main thing we were lacking last year was experience,” Ms. Clark said. “Adding really great vets and having their voices on the court and in the locker room is what’s going to help us. Now it’s up to us to put that all together.”

The arrival of championship-caliber players should make her second year in the WNBA much different for Ms. Clark than her rookie year, when she endured criticism, adoration, and everything in between. Despite hard fouls on the court and harsh comments on social media, she never struck back, allowing her play, work ethic, and treatment of others to dictate her narrative.

Through all the noise, she won the 2024 Rookie of the Year Award and a spot on the All-WNBA first team after averaging 19.2 points a game and a league-high 8.4 assists, along with 5.7 rebounds. She also set a WNBA single-season record with 337 assists and single-season rookie records with 769 points and 122 three-pointers.

Off the court, she turned heads by throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium, attending Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Taylor Swift, and playing in a pro-am golf tournament hosted by an LPGA Hall of Famer, Annika Sorenstam.

“I had a lot coming at me last year at this time,” Ms. Clark said. “I was living in a hotel, with a new team, new coaches, and learning how the league operates. It was a lot to take in, and it came at me fast. But I’m also grateful for the experience. It taught me a lot about basketball and taught me a lot about myself and how to be resilient, come in and work, and always get better. I’m in a much better spot now on how the league works and what to expect and what your coaches and teammates are going to expect of you.”

This year should be mostly about basketball, without all the social media chatter about preferential treatment based on race. With Ms. Bueckers fresh off a national championship with UConn, the Golden State Valkyries joining the league as the first expansion franchise since 2008, and a new collective-bargaining agreement being negotiated, there are plenty of WNBA storylines beyond Ms. Clark.

“We’re building a foundation for what we want the Dallas Wings to look like in the coming years,” Ms. Bueckers said, adding, “I’m doing everything possible to be as mentally and physically ready as I can.”

Look out for the Liberty, which posted the WNBA’s best record last year at 32-8 and claimed the first title in franchise history. All-Stars Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones return, while Minnesota is led by one of the league’s best players in Napheesa Collier.

The Las Vegas Aces, led by three-time MVP A’ja Wilson, traded Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks, but added Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm. Brittney Griner went to the Atlanta Dream from the Phoenix Mercury. The league also features seven teams with new coaches.

The excitement surrounding the WNBA has overall ticket sales up 145 percent from last season, according to StubHub. Ticket sales are up 343 percent in Dallas, while sales for Fever games are up 497 percent compared to last season. In addition, fans from 29 countries have purchased tickets to upcoming WNBA games, compared to 12 countries a year ago.