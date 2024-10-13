Harrison Butker Isn’t Afraid To Raise His Voice While Most Athletes Stay Silent

Instead of going to the Bahamas or finding the nearest golf resort, Kansas City Chiefs controversial kicker Harrison Butker spent his bye week endorsing Donald Trump for president and campaigning for Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

“I’m supporting the President that’s going to be the most pro-life president and I think that’s going to be Donald Trump,” Mr. Butker told Fox News. “It’s the topic that’s the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable and fighting for the unborn.”

Mr. Butker sat alongside Mr. Hawley while both were interviewed on “The Ingraham Angle.” The Chiefs kicker didn’t have a helmet or jersey on, but he seemed in his element amid a Republican rally for Mr. Hawley.

“This is a guy that’s not afraid to speak the truth, who’s not afraid to say that we have to stand on the principles that this country was founded on,” Mr. Hawley said of Mr. Butker, who took heat during the spring when his commencement address at Benedictine College criticized President Joe Biden, Pride month, the COVID lockdowns and said women should be more proud of being homemakers than pursuing a professional career.

“When the left came after him in such a crazy, nutty way last spring, he didn’t give an inch,” Mr. Hawley said. “We need more of that in the United States of America. It’s a privilege to have his endorsement.”

Mr. Butker is one of the few high-profile athletes to make a public endorsement in the upcoming presidential election. The political activism that was so visible following the George Floyd murders has dissipated to mostly quiet whispers as the November election approaches.

Mr. Butker’s teammates quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have said they won’t endorse a candidate. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote, to inform people to do their own research and then make their best decision for them and their family,” Mr. Mahomes told reporters in September.

Their partners have been more political with Mr. Mahomes’ wife Brittany liking a pro-Trump Instagram post, and Mr. Kelce’s girl-friend pop star Taylor Swift openly endorsing Kamala Harris.

Both presidential candidates have positioned themselves as fans of amateur and professional sports. Mr. Trump has attended numerous Mixed Martial Arts and football games this fall, while Ms. Harris spent part of the build-up to the Olympics courting the USA’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Once Ms. Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, WNBA stars Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and A’Ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces said they supported the Vice President. “The things that she stands for, we also stand for,” Ms. Stewart said in July.

Stephen Curry also praised Ms. Harris, who visited TEAM USA while it was training for the Paris Olympics in Las Vegas. He also addressed the Democratic Convention by video, saying, “I believe as President, Kamala can bring unity back and continue to move our country forward.”

Mr. Curry’s coach at Golden State, Steve Kerr, also said he supports Ms. Harris. Otherwise, most high-profile sports stars haven’t said much, except for Mr. Butker who doubled-down on his commencement speech last May.

“I was trying to speak life for so many women that have dedicated their life to being the homemaker, being the one that raises the children.” Mr. Butker said of his speech to graduates who spent four years and thousands of dollars getting a degree to launch their careers. “It’s a beautiful role and it’s a role that should not be diminished.

“It’s not putting down anyone who wants to go get a great education and have a career,” he added. “It’s more talking about how beautiful it is for women to maybe step aside and prioritize their family and spend time with their children.”

Mr. Butker’s support of stay-at-home moms hasn’t hurt his value with the Chiefs. He signed a four-year $25.6 million contract in August, making him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. He has made 8-of-10 field goal attempts this season, including a long 53 yards. The Chiefs are off to a 5-0 start in a year where they’re trying to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

The NFL isn’t ignoring the election. During Weeks 8 and 9 of the NFL season, the league will promote its NFL Votes campaign, which focuses on increasing participation in voter education, voter registration, and voter activation.

The NFL is using video spots featuring prominent players to urge potential voters to ensure they are registered. Other spots featuring players focus on voter turnout. All 32 teams will also participate in events that support civic engagement.