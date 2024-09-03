Kansas City Chiefs Three-Peat Dream Begins With Thursday Night Reality

In the exhilarating moments after winning Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas last February, the Kansas City Chiefs talked about becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. But as they open their 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at Kansas City, the Chiefs are focusing on the present instead of the chance to make history in five months.

“We really don’t talk about it,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said of the three-peat. “It’s a goal, but it’s not a priority. The priority is to win today, and whoever we face make sure we prepare to the best of our ability. If you check all the small goals, you’ll have the potential to achieve the bigger goals.”

Eight teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers twice, had the potential to win three consecutive Super Bowls. All eight failed. “It’s hard enough to win one Super Bowl,” former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told the Herd with Colin Cowherd. “It’s really hard to win two. Two win three in a row? There’s a reason why no one has ever done it.”

There are a bunch of reasons why there has never been a three-peat Super Bowl champion. Vince Lombardi stepped aside from coaching in 1968 after Green Bay won the first two Super Bowls. The 1974 Miami Dolphins were hurt by injuries and the impending departures of running backs Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick to the World Football League. The 1976 Steelers didn’t have Franco Harris or Rocky Bleier for the AFC Championship against the eventual Super Bowl champion Oakland Raiders. The 1980 Steelers missed the playoffs. The 1990 San Francisco 49ers were upset in the NFC Championship by the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants. The 1994 Dallas Cowboys were shaken by the firing of Jimmy Johnson. The 1999 Denver Broncos weren’t the same after John Elway retired and the 2005 New England Patriots with their coaching staff raided and a roster riddled with injuries were beaten by the Broncos in the second round.

The Chiefs barely won the Super Bowl last year, riding their resilience and the support of Taylor Swift and the Swifties to beat the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas.

The 2024 Chiefs begin their quest toward immortality against a Ravens team that could be one of the biggest challengers to Kansas City’s AFC supremacy. While the Chiefs depend on its usual stars quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, running back Isiah Pacheco, and Mr. Jones anchoring the defense, the Ravens counter with quarterback Lamar Jackson, newly acquired running back Derrick Henry, and a defense that is always physical and formidable.

“We’re playing the best of the best on Week 1,” Mr. Mahomes told reporters at Kansas City. “You can’t ask for anything better than to go out there and see where you’re at and how training camp and the offseason have paid off.”

The kickoff rules may have changed, but one thing hasn’t, the Chiefs are still good. They remain the favorite the win the AFC West and among the favorites to win the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

They still have the best quarterback in Mr. Mahomes, the best tight end in Mr. Kelce, an improved defense, and the best head coach in Andy Reid. Newly acquired receiver Marquis “Hollywood” Brown likely won’t play Thursday due to injury, but the Chiefs have plenty of weapons, experience, and confidence to be a dominant team again.

“Every year has its own challenges,” Mr. Jones said. “Last year was a special group. We faced adversity early in the season and turned it around during Christmas. Hopefully, we don’t have to make that adjustment.”

A few teams that could derail the Chiefs’ three-peat plans in the AFC are the New York Jets with a healthy quarterback in Aaron Rodgers; the upstart Houston Texans with C.J. Stroud at quarterback; the Buffalo Bills and the Ravens. The Miami Dolphins with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals with quarterback Joe Burrow also hope for big seasons.

The NFC has Super Bowl-caliber teams in the Philadelphia Eagles, who now have Saquon Barkley, the Detroit Lions, and the 49ers.

Injuries and the balance between misfortune and good fortune will determine if the Chiefs can complete the tasks of making the playoffs, reaching the Super Bowl, and then winning it. The journey starts with the lone game Thursday night before the rest of the league plays their first regular-season games Sunday.

“More than anything I get more and more appreciative of having that opportunity to go out there,” Mr. Mahomes said. “You start to appreciate playing in these games. You never know if you’re going to win another Super Bowl. That’s your hope. You don’t even know if you’re going to be in that opening night game again. I just try to appreciate these moments because you never know if this is going to be your last one.”