Hunter Biden Will ‘Absolutely’ Face Contempt Vote If He Fails To Appear for Deposition ‘by End of February,’ Comer Says

The Oversight Committee chairman says he also is trying to schedule a deposition for the president’s brother, James.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, tells the Sun that the full House will “absolutely” vote on a contempt resolution should Hunter Biden fail to appear for a deposition “by the end of February.” He also says that Hunter Biden’s two friends and business associates, Kevin Morris and Eric Schwerin, will soon be deposed.

“We’re at the point where my patience is thin,” Mr. Comer says about the exact date of Mr. Biden’s deposition, which he says has not yet been confirmed. “How ironic is it that now they’re coming back, wanting to come in and do a deposition.” Mr. Biden has resisted appearing for a deposition until recently, insisting that he would only show up for a public hearing.

When asked if the House would hold the contempt vote should he fail to appear, Mr. Comer said, “absolutely … by the end of February.”

He also tells the Sun that two of Mr. Biden’s closest confidants who have been involved in his foreign business dealings and his subsequent financial hardship, Messrs. Morris and Schwerin, will be deposed in the next few weeks.

When asked about the president’s brother, James, who has also been subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee, Mr. Comer says he is “still negotiating” with his lawyers but adds that, “I think he’ll come in.”

Mr. Comer has for months been trying to depose members of the Biden family and their immediate circle of business associates and those involved in their financial dealings. Messrs. Morris and Schwerin, as well as the president’s brother, were subpoenaed by Mr. Comer in November.

Messrs. Biden and Schwerin worked for years together as lobbyists, coasting on the first son’s name and his connections to power brokers and legislators at the nation’s capital. Mr. Comer has been trying to get Mr. Schwerin to sit for an interview since last summer, when he told Fox News that “there have been some initial communications between Schwerin and our office but, you know, he holds a lot of answers to our questions.”

Mr. Schwerin communicated with the president via e-mail when he was vice president and used pseudonym e-mail addresses — which Mr. Comer is now investigating.

Mr. Morris has faced increasing public scrutiny in recent weeks after he appeared alongside Hunter Biden when he appeared at an Oversight Committee meeting. Messrs. Biden and Morris, as well as the first son’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, sat silently in the audience as Mr. Comer advocated for holding Hunter Biden in contempt.

Mr. Morris has been deeply involved in the first son’s financials — including by loaning Mr. Biden his private jet when he was traveling to Arkansas for a paternity lawsuit. Mr. Morris also paid off Mr. Biden’s tax debts — totaling more than $2 million — and purchased more than $800,000 worth of the first son’s artwork.