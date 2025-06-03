Justice Department Warns California Schools Not To Allow Transgender Athletes To Compete Against Girls

Schools need to certify in writing that they won’t implement rules allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports.

The Department of Justice is sending letters to California school districts warning them that they are exposing themselves to legal liability if they follow a California Interscholastic Federation rule that allows male participation in girls’ athletic events.

The letter warns that a section of the federation’s bylaws that reads “All students should have the opportunity to participate in CIF activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on a student’s records” is unconstitutional.

The DOJ is giving schools until next Monday to certify in writing that they will not implement the rule.

The outreach director of the California Family Council, a Conservative group that has fought against transgender participation in girls’ sports, Sophia Lorey, hailed the letter. “As a born & raised California who played soccer through college — I am beyond grateful,” she posted on X.

Ms. Lorey posted a video of police escorting her out of the California state championships Saturday when she voiced her opposition to state rules around transgender athletes.

In February, Mr. Trump signed an executive order designed to restrict transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams, warning that noncompliance could result in the withdrawal of federal funding.

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division opened an investigation last week into whether California’s policies violate federal civil rights laws. The probe is examining whether the policy contravenes Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex at educational institutions receiving federal funding.

The California Interscholastic Federation quickly amended rules last week to allow girls beaten in state qualifying competitions by transgender athletes to compete at the state finals anyway. The new rule also awarded a co-championship to two girls who were beaten by a biological male in the high jump and triple jump at a state championship this weekend.

The New York Sun reached out to the California Interscholastic Federation for comment but did not immediately hear back.