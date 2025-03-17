Massage Therapists Call for Legal Action Against Clients — Including Famous Athletes — Who Behave Badly

The American Massage Therapy Association, a non-profit group of more than 100,000 licensed massage therapists, believes clients who engage in unprofessional or disrespectful behavior, including inappropriate touch or any related suggestions, during sessions should face legal consequences —regardless of whether they are famous athletes or not.

While not speaking specifically about the allegations surrounding Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, a spokesperson for the AMTA says the organization endorses professional standards and continually advises massage therapists to immediately terminate any session when inappropriate behavior occurs and report it to a supervisor.

“The AMTA strongly believes that clients who engage in unprofessional or disrespectful behavior, including inappropriate touch or any related suggestions should face legal consequences,” the AMTA tells the New York Sun in an extensive email. “In such instances, we advise massage therapists, depending on the severity of the situation, contact local law enforcement without delay.”

Mr. Tucker, the most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL, is accused of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists from eight different spas in the Baltimore area during treatments between 2012 and 2016. Mr. Tucker has denied the allegations as the NFL continues investigating the complaints.

“It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry,” Mr. Tucker said in a statement to Outkick.com. “I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being.”

At least three of the therapists who have accused Mr. Tucker of inappropriate behavior worked at the luxury spa, the QG, in downtown Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Banner. The spa, according to its website, offers a 90-minute massage for $150 with upgrades of hot stone, aromatherapy and CBS oils.

The Baltimore Ravens have termed the allegations against Mr. Tucker, voted seven times to the Pro Bowl, “serious and concerning,” and will await the results of the NFL investigation before making further comment. The situation does put the kicker’s availability for the entire 2025 season in question.

It’s not the first time a professional athlete has been accused of inappropriate behavior by a massage therapist. The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games and fined him $5 million in 2022 after 24 women accused him of sexual misconduct during a massage.

In 2011, two massage therapists sued quarterback Brett Favre and the New York Jets over claims of sexual harassment. The suit was settled out of court. Then, in 2019, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting a prostitute after investigators secretly installed video cameras in a Florida day spa. The charges were later dropped.

Massage therapists can be a critical part of an athlete’s recovery process. Most professional and college sports teams have an association with therapists to treat players on a consistent basis. Pre-game and post-game massages differ, according to the AMTA, and the overall treatments are more specialized than those for traditional clients.

“Therapists must be knowledgeable about the specific muscles, joints, and movements involved in the athlete’s sport, tailoring treatment to optimize performance and recovery,” the AMTA told the Sun. “Professional athletes often require more frequent sessions with an emphasis on preventing injuries and aiding in recovery from intense training or competition.”

It’s not an easy job. While the accusations against Mr. Tucker stem from visits to therapists in the Baltimore area, the majority of massages on professional athletes take place in training rooms, gyms and on-site stadiums or arenas. Experienced therapists can tailor techniques to suit each athlete’s body type and whether it’s a pregame or post-game massage, which are aimed at reducing muscle soreness and inflammation, while improving circulation. Sessions can last 30 to 90 minutes, but quick transitions from one athlete to another are encouraged.

“Therapists may need to adapt to high-pressure situations, working under tight time conditions and coordinating with a team of other healthcare professionals and coaches to ensure the athlete’s well-being,” the AMTA said.

The group encourages inappropriate behavior to be reported immediately to maintain a safe and professional environment. “Mutual respect, courtesy, and professionalism are fundamental to the client-therapist relationship,” the ATMA told the Sun. “Massage therapists should never have to tolerate behavior that falls outside the scope of therapeutic massage.”

The AMTA offers several services, including liability and medical insurance, along with business and financial tools and study guides. Its message to owners of massage therapy establishments is they bear the responsibility of creating an environment where safety concerns can be voiced without fear of retaliation or ethical compromise.

“Massage therapy establishments must be proactive in adopting and enforcing robust behavior protocols for handling such incidents,” the AMTA said. “These protocols should provide clear, actionable guidelines for reporting, investigating, and addressing complaints while maintaining client confidentiality and protecting massage therapists’ safety and rights.”