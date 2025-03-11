While Jets, Giants Bolster Teams, Ravens Remain Uncertain About Justin Tucker

The kicker not only remains embroiled in accusations of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists, but he’s had a terrible season.

The NFL free agency period doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday, but teams are already getting commitments from players during the legal tampering period which opened on Monday.

The New York Jets have their quarterback in Justin Fields, and the New York Giants have started rebuilding their defense. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens are keeping a place kicker high on their priority list.

Ravens veteran kicker Justin Tucker not only remains embroiled in accusations by 16 massage therapists of inappropriate behavior, but he’s coming off a season in which he missed a career-worst 10 kicks–eight of 30 field goal attempts, and two extra points. His 73.3 percent conversion rate on field goals ranked 31st in a league of 32 teams.

“I’d say the kicker position would have been a priority no matter what,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said during the recently completed NFL Combine at Indianapolis. “Justin is our kicker. We love him, and I always would have expected him to keep going forever. But nobody goes forever. So, we have to look at every position like we do.”

The NFL continues to investigate allegations made from eight Baltimore spas and wellness centers, accusing Mr. Tucker of exposing his genitals and brushing some of the therapists’ thighs with his fingers during treatments between 2012 and 2016. Mr. Tucker has vehemently denied the accusations, but an NFL suspension remains a possibility, threatening his availability for the 2025 season.

The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games and fined him $5 million in 2022. He was accused by 24 women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions and settled out of court with 23 of them.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called the allegations against Mr. Tucker “serious and concerning,” and added that he’s uncertain when the NFL investigation will be completed. “We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can and we’ll make our decisions based on that.”

The Ravens haven’t worried about finding a place-kicker since signing Mr. Tucker as an undrafted free agent from the University of Texas in 2012. Voted to seven Pro Bowls, he’s the most accurate field-goal kicker of all-time, converting 89.1 percent. But Mr. Tucker’s dependability was questioned during the 2024 season. He made just 6 of 11 field goals from 50 yards or more and 5 of 8 from 40 to 49 yards. He had a difficult three-game stretch beginning in Week 11 where he made just 4 of 8 field goals and the Ravens lost two of the three games.

With Mr. Tucker’s legal issues and signs of a decline, the Ravens will study all available kickers. Free agency options include veterans Nick Folk, Matt Prater, Eddy Pineiro. The top draft prospects include: Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald, Miami’s Andres Borregales, Arizona’s Tyler Loop and Ben Sauls of Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, other teams wasted no time agreeing to terms with free agency. After two years of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have found a new quarterback, reportedly agreeing with Mr. Fields on a two-year $40 million deal. A former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears, Mr. Fields spent last season as the backup to Russell Wilson at Pittsburgh. The Jets also added cornerback Brandon Stephen (three years, $36 million) from the Ravens, but lost four starters—right tackle Morgan Moses (New England), cornerback D.J. Reeds (Detroit Lions), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (Washington Commanders) and linebacker Haason Reddick (Tampa Bay).

The talent-needy New York Giants landed cornerback Paulson Adebo from the New Orleans Saints, and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (two years, $10 million).

Elsewhere, Sam Darnold reportedly agreed to a three-year $100.5 million deal to leave the Minnesota Vikings and become the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback. Another former Jets quarterback bust, Zach Wilson, will be the back-up to Tua Tagovialoa at Miami after signing a one-year $6 million contract.

Reports indicated Mr. Rodgers could be headed to Pittsburgh.