Poem of the Day: ‘Haunted Houses’

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807–1882) has appeared often in the Poem of the Day feature in The New York Sun. We’ve run little-known Longfellow and sentimental Longfellow, and Longfellow on the year’s occasions: Christmas, Winter, and Graduation Day. So why not another, for Halloween?



Yet what Longfellow gives us is not strictly a Halloween poem. “Haunted Houses” is perhaps the clearest poem, certainly the best old American poem, that notices the crowding specters, the quiet dead, the gentle ghosts that surround us: “All houses wherein men have lived and died / Are haunted houses,” the poem begins, and Longfellow looks to see that what “has been” is “visible and clear.” The speaker of the poem lives in a far thicker world than others know: “There are more guests at table than the hosts / Invited.”



In ten stanzas of pentameter quatrains, rhymed abab, the poem has an easy flow that hides the difficulty of its construction. The dead are with us, and those who look carefully discern that “The spirit-world around this world of sense / Floats like an atmosphere.”

Haunted Houses

by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow



All houses wherein men have lived and died

Are haunted houses. Through the open doors

The harmless phantoms on their errands glide,

With feet that make no sound upon the floors.



We meet them at the door-way, on the stair,

Along the passages they come and go,

Impalpable impressions on the air,

A sense of something moving to and fro.



There are more guests at table than the hosts

Invited; the illuminated hall

Is thronged with quiet, inoffensive ghosts,

As silent as the pictures on the wall.



The stranger at my fireside cannot see

The forms I see, nor hear the sounds I hear;

He but perceives what is; while unto me

All that has been is visible and clear.



We have no title-deeds to house or lands;

Owners and occupants of earlier dates

From graves forgotten stretch their dusty hands,

And hold in mortmain still their old estates.



The spirit-world around this world of sense

Floats like an atmosphere, and everywhere

Wafts through these earthly mists and vapours dense

A vital breath of more ethereal air.



Our little lives are kept in equipoise

By opposite attractions and desires;

The struggle of the instinct that enjoys,

And the more noble instinct that aspires.



These perturbations, this perpetual jar

Of earthly wants and aspirations high,

Come from the influence of an unseen star

An undiscovered planet in our sky.



And as the moon from some dark gate of cloud

Throws o’er the sea a floating bridge of light,

Across whose trembling planks our fancies crowd

Into the realm of mystery and night, —



So from the world of spirits there descends

A bridge of light, connecting it with this,

O’er whose unsteady floor, that sways and bends,

Wander our thoughts above the dark abyss.

