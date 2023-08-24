Poem of the Day: ‘The Argument of his Book’

Robert Herrick (1591–1674) wrote Cavalier poetry about seducing beautiful girls. Just about any anthology will include, for example, his “To the Virgins, to Make Much of Time” and “Corinna’s Going A-Maying” — poems that tell a reader their genre just by their titles. And Robert Herrick wrote religious poems with titles that tell their readers, just as clearly, the category to which they belong. So, for example, two Herrick poems the Sun has previously published: “To Keep a True Lent” and “To Find God.”

Robert Herrick. Via Wikimedia Commons

His poem “To Daffodils,” a Poem of the Day this past spring, might be one of the few poems that unite his carpe-diem notions and his religious sense, but it’s not clear how much the poetry itself actually accepts their conflict. In 1648 Herrick published a large collection of poetry called “Hesperides,” with today’s poem, “The Argument of his Book,” as the opening verse. In pentameter couplets, Herrick notes that he writes “of youth, of love,” and yet, just as well, “I write of Hell; I sing (and ever shall) / Of Heaven, and hope to have it after all.”

The Argument of his Book

by Robert Herrick



I sing of brooks, of blossoms, birds, and bowers,

Of April, May, of June, and July flowers.

I sing of May-poles, hock-carts, wassails, wakes,

Of bridegrooms, brides, and of their bridal-cakes.

I write of youth, of love, and have access

By these to sing of cleanly wantonness.

I sing of dews, of rains, and piece by piece

Of balm, of oil, of spice, and ambergris.

I sing of Time’s trans-shifting; and I write

How roses first came red, and lilies white.

I write of groves, of twilights, and I sing

The court of Mab, and of the fairy king.

I write of Hell; I sing (and ever shall)

Of Heaven, and hope to have it after all.

