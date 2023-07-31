“Songs of Experience,” by the un-pigeon-hole-able William Blake (1757–1827), appeared in 1794 as a sadder, more mature companion to 1789’s “Songs of Innocence.” At various times, in loose alternation, Blake’s songs of both experience and innocence have appeared in this space: “London,” for example, pairs loosely with “The Ecchoing Green,” while the two “Holy Thursday” poems which ran together in Holy Week this past April, bracket each other precisely.



A number of these poems take animals as their subjects, either as innocence or experience songs. Both “The Lamb” and “The Tyger,” for example marvel — one in simple joy, the other in fearful awe — at the mysterious work of creation and the mysterious God who has made both prey and predator. Meanwhile, today’s Poem of the Day, “The Fly,” invokes that most annoying of fellow-creatures, which “some thoughtless hand” is always brushing away.



Blake’s illustration for this poem depicts a nursemaid helping an infant to walk, while a little girl plays with a shuttlecock. The poem itself, in dimeter quatrains, reads as much like a nursery rhyme as “The Lamb” does. Yet its substance is the same as the blinded Gloucester’s despairing line from “King Lear”: “As flies to wanton boys are we to the gods; they kill us for their sport.”

The Fly

by William Blake



Little fly,

Thy summer’s play

My thoughtless hand

Has brushed away.



Am not I

A fly like thee?

Or art not thou

A man like me?



For I dance

And drink and sing,

Till some blind hand

Shall brush my wing.



If thought is life

And strength and breath,

And the want

Of thought is death,



Then am I

A happy fly,

If I live,

Or if I die.

