Police Confirm That Suspect Involved in Death of Elderly Jewish Man Is Anti-Israel Protester

‘We have increased patrols around mosques and our Muslim community centers and Jewish houses of worship,’ the Ventura County sheriff says.

The altercation at Los Angeles that resulted in an elderly Jewish man’s death on Monday involved an anti-Israel protester, police confirmed in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, which police say is being investigated as a homicide, resulted in the death of a 69-year-old Thousand Oaks resident, Paul Kessler.

Investigators “have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime,” the Ventura County sheriff, Jim Fryhoff, said Tuesday, and police are seeking help from the public to provide information and video footage of the incident.

“It is our understanding that Mr. Kessler, a U.S. citizen who practices the Jewish faith, was at the event supporting Israel,” Sheriff Fryhoff said. “The suspect in this case is a 50-year-old who resides in Moorpark and was at the intersection advocating for Palestine.”

On Sunday, Kessler sustained injuries during an altercation at the site of a “Freedom for Palestine” protest and a “We are pro-Israel” counterprotest, which included a total of 75 to 100 people, police said.

Reports, including a statement by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles Monday night, allege that Kessler was hit in the face with a megaphone by an anti-Israel protester. Officials said Tuesday that while they do not have information on the megaphone yet, the victim’s “injuries on the face could have been caused by the megaphone.”

The suspect’s name has not been disclosed, and he has not been arrested, Sheriff Fryhoff said. The suspect has so far been cooperative in answering questions, he added, and police are seeking help from the public as they are receiving conflicting information on what happened during and before the altercation.

“Yesterday afternoon, detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect and the suspect’s residence,” Sheriff Fryhoff said, adding that detectives also conducted a traffic stop at Simi Valley on the suspect’s vehicle. “The suspect was detained until the completion of the search warrant and he was released at 6:15 p.m.”

While the suspect was detained, detectives searched the suspect’s Moorpark residence. Sheriff Fryhoff said he cannot comment on the results of the search “as the investigation is ongoing.”

“We understand that the war in Israel and Gaza has led to an increase in hateful and threatening rhetoric, and we want to assure the Muslim and Jewish communities that we stand with them both during this difficult time,” he said. “To this end, we have increased patrols around mosques and our Muslim community centers and Jewish houses of worship.”

Kessler sustained injuries to the head, including “swelling of the brain and hemorrhage surrounding the brain,” Ventura County’s chief medical examiner, Christopher Young, said at the press conference.

“The autopsy demonstrated non-lethal injuries to the left side of Mr. Kessler’s face, additional injuries included injury to the back of the head. These injuries are consistent with and typical of injuries sustained from a fall,” Dr. Young said. “Internal injuries also were consistent with a fall, which included skull fractures, swelling of the brain, and bruising to the brain.”

The death is being treated as a homicide, but that “does not indicate that a crime has been committed,” Dr. Young added. Until determined otherwise, the manner of death by homicide is “simply stating that the death occurred at the hands of another person, or the actions of another person contributed to the death of the person.”