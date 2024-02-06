Several Migrants Charged With Assaulting New York Police Officers Arrested at Phoenix

The migrants were reportedly arrested at a bus station Monday night, after being released without bail and fleeing New York City.

Several of the migrants charged with assaulting New York City police officers and fleeing by bus to California after being released without bail have reportedly been arrested.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement sources told Fox News that several of the suspects were arrested at a Greyhound bus station at Phoenix on Monday night. Four of the migrants were believed to have given phony names to a church-affiliated group that provides rides out of the city for migrants, as the New York Post reported last week.

Manhattan’s district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is set to present evidence to a grand jury on Tuesday against the group, as Mr. Bragg faces increasing criticism for not requesting bail for most of the migrants.

The incident has led to calls for deportation, even from Democratic leaders, including Governor Hochul, who said to “get them all and send them back,” as the Sun reported. Some lawmakers are even calling to revoke New York City’s sanctuary status and increase cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Video footage captured by a surveillance camera in Times Square on January 27 shows a group of illegal immigrants kicking and swarming two New York Police Department officers.

It’s an example of the justice system failing “at every level,” the Police Benevolent Association’s president, Patrick Hendry, previously told the Sun. “Individuals who assault New York City police officers have zero respect for the law. It should have been obvious they wouldn’t stick around to face justice,” he said. “They need to be brought back and kept behind bars this time.”

Seven men — all migrants — were arrested in connection to the assault, but prosecutors only sought bail for one of them. Police are still searching for several suspects related to the assault. After most of the suspects were released without bail, video footage showed them flipping off cameras and cursing towards reporters.

Mr. Bragg has promised to “bring everyone responsible for these heinous attacks to justice.” Yet concerns have emerged from law enforcement experts that it would be difficult to arrest the migrants because they were released without bail.

CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, John Miller, said on Friday that since the migrants were “released on their own recognizance, which means police have nothing to arrest them on, on the assumption — which they have to operate on — that they’ll be back for their court date,” which is set for March.