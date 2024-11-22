Social Media Poses a Danger for Athletes like NFL’s Mahomes and Kelce Amid Surge of Burglaries

A large social media presence is becoming dangerous for high-profile athletes, who inadvertently make it easier for criminals to burglarize their homes.

“Social media on the one hand can be helpful,” former FBI agent Warren Flagg told the New York Sun. “But it can lead to bullying in some instances and it can be deadly when you’re targeted.”

Mr. Flagg, who worked for the FBI for more than three decades, is not surprised the National Football League issued a memo on Thursday informing its teams that organized criminals tied to a South American crime syndicate are using tools such as social media to target empty homes while games are ongoing.

Various media sources reported the NFL informed each team’s security officials and the NFL Players Association of an FBI investigation into a recent crime spree that included burglaries at the homes of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travel Kelce. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Linval Joseph also had his home in Minnesota targeted.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes on the field during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 at Inglewood, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The memo, according to CNN, warns multiple sports leagues that their players could be targeted. The criminals, according to the memo, use public records, social media, media reports, and surveillance to gain information about each target.

“The internet is filled with all kinds of stuff, so it’s not hard to find out where these people live,” Mr. Flagg said. “They know when they’re away and they attack the house. They’re going to go after famous people because they know exactly where they are.”

The memo, according to CNN, suggests athletes and their families take precautions when posting activities on social media, including not posting as things happen and not posting expensive objects such as jewelry, watches, high-tech equipment, or expensive clothing and handbags.

The memo also encouraged the athletes to install comprehensive security systems with cameras, lights, and deadbolts, but Mr. Flagg said another layer of security is necessary.

“They’re going to have to get their own security details to protect their homes while they’re away,” he said. “These people have their homes and their families to protect. They’re going to have to go to the private sector and that’s going to cost money.”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend the Men’s Singles Final match of the 2024 US Open on September 8, 2024 at New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Mr. Mahomes and Mr. Kelce had their homes burglarized last month, according to media outlets in Kansas City. Mr. Mahomes’ eight-acre estate in Belton, Missouri, was burglarized on Oct. 6. Jerseys, jewelry, designer bags, and various awards were stolen. Mr. Mahomes’ wife Brittany posts frequently on Instagram where she has 2.1 million followers.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating, it’s disappointing,” Mr. Mahomes told reporters in Kansas City this week about the burglary. “I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing. But (It’s) obviously something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself.”

The break-in to Mr. Kelce’s home in Leawood, Kansas, reportedly took place on the day of the Chiefs Monday Night win over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7. Police reports indicated $20,000 in cash was taken. Mr. Kelce’s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift has made him a constant social media presence.

“Through social media, you’re telling everyone where you are and where you’re going to be,” Mr. Flagg said. “And it’s not just NFL players, it’s the NBA, baseball, and other rich athletes. These crime syndicates target groups because it’s what they do.”

Social media showed its dark side recently when 40-year-old Robert Cole Parmalee was arrested for allegedly harassing UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers. Mr. Parmalee was arrested on August 27 after telling officers he was on his way to see Ms. Bueckers with an engagement ring and lingerie in his possession.

The growing number of migrants with ties to crime syndicate figures could lead to a proliferation of crime rings throughout the country. “They don’t even care if they’re filmed breaking into someone’s home,” Mr. Flagg said. “Nobody is even prosecuting these people.”