Would the NFL Be OK With Taylor Swift Becoming Travis Kelce’s Boss? Absolutely

A private equity policy would allow the pop star to follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps — if she’s ever interested.

Tom Brady is a part owner of an NFL team. Could Taylor Swift be next? NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, isn’t opposed to the idea. The NFL may welcome it.

“If she’s interested, I think she has the ability to do it,” Mr. Goodell said of Ms. Swift after NFL owners this week approved Mr. Brady becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

There’s no indication Ms. Swift has an interest in owning a portion of an NFL team. She has become a huge football fan since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last year, though. The pop star has attended many games and is an enthusiastic supporter of her boyfriend and the Chiefs.

As profitable as owning a piece of an NFL team can be, Ms. Swift has the resources to become more than a fan at a time when NFL owners are open to selling a piece of their billion-dollar pie. The NFL instituted a new Private Equity policy last August, allowing team owners to sell 10 percent of their club to private equity firms. It’s a quick way for clubs to obtain operating capital.

Mr. Brady, according to the Associated Press, teamed with Tom Wagner, the co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management, to purchase a 10 percent stake in the Raiders, owned primarily by Mark Davis.

Mr. Brady’s interest in purchasing a piece of the team was reported nearly a year and a half ago. Owners finally approved the sale during their meetings this week in Atlanta.

“I’m incredibly humbled and excited to have been unanimously approved as an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Mr. Brady said in a statement posted on X. “Throughout my NFL career, I’ve learned that at its core, football is a game of teamwork, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The Raiders franchise and the city of Las Vegas embody these same values, and I’m honored to become part of this story.”

Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt said one or two more private equity deals could be finalized before the end of the year. He did not indicate whether the Chiefs were seeking to sell 10 percent of their team. Ms. Swift joined the Hunt family in celebrating the Chiefs’ run to their Super Bowl victory last year, though, and could get favored status if the Hunts’ decide to do so.

“Given that the program was just implemented here in the last several months and the paperwork finalized maybe literally a month ago, closing anything before the end of the year is probably a challenge,” Mr. Hunt told reporters at the league meetings. “But there may be a deal or two.”

All 32 NFL teams are worth at least $5 billion due to lucrative broadcasting rights packages. A CNBC report valued the Raiders fifth in the NFL at $7.8 billion this season, putting a 10 percent stake at $780 million. The Kansas City Chiefs are valued 18th at $6.07 billion. The Dallas Cowboys are the highest-valued franchise at $11 billion.

Ms. Swift has enough resources to get any NFL team’s attention. Her net worth is estimated by Forbes to be $1.6 billion and climbing due to the success of her Eras Tour.

The idea behind the NFL’s private equity program was to raise liquid capital from what New England owner Robert Kraft called “faceless investors that allow us to build and grow our assets” with no control rights.

Mr. Brady and Ms. Swift are hardly faceless investors. Her appearance at NFL games has led to a measurable increase in everything from viewership to merchandise sales and social media activity.

Mr. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, will have a voice in the Raiders franchise, especially when it comes to solving the team’s rocky quarterback situation.

The Raiders dropped to 2-4 on the season, losing 32-12 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday after making a quarterback switch from Gardner Minshew II to Aidan O’Connell. This week, the Raiders traded star receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets for a conditional draft choice.

“I’m eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can,” Mr. Brady said of the Raiders.

If any Raiders fans thought Mr. Brady might unretire and play for the team, forget it. Part of Mr. Brady’s agreement to purchase part of the team is that he can’t unretire and play. There are other restrictions in regard to his role as a broadcaster for FOX. According to the NFL, he is restricted from attending in-person or online broadcast production meetings and may not have access to team facilities, players, or coaches. He is also prohibited from publicly criticizing officials and other teams.