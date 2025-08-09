Sophie Cunningham’s Payback Hit To Defend Caitlin Clark Has Landed Her Brand Deals, a Podcast, and a Fast-Growing Fanbase

She has since signed a promotional deal with Ring, the home security company, to add to other endorsement deals with Arby’s and Adidas.

Sophie Cunningham’s world changed dramatically the moment the Indiana Fever guard rocked Jacy Sheldon with a payback hit for taking a cheap shot at Caitlin Clark during a June 17 game against the Connecticut Sun. Since the skirmish, Ms. Cunningham’s popularity has soared to unprecedented heights, turning her into a social media magnet and now an instant podcast star.

Finding a major platform to launch a podcast can be a struggle even for professional athletes. But “Show Me Something,” a podcast Ms. Cunningham launched on July 28 and co-hosts with Sumer House’s West Wilson, has joined The Volume, part of iheart’s sports podcast network.

Long-time friends from Columbia, Missouri, the duo will co-host the weekly show, which promises to cover, not only the WNBA and sports, but also fashion, pop culture, food, travel and “everything in between.” The first episode opened with a discussion of drunk tattoos, meatloaf and Ms. Clark. It has attracted more than 250,000 views and 19,000 subscribers.

“She’s like 22, 23 years old and the whole world is watching her,” Ms. Cunningham said of Ms. Clark. “It’s like a cult following. It’s a home game wherever we play. Think of the most famous person you know and times it by 10 or 20.”

People are watching Ms. Cunningham, too. Launching a podcast on a major platform is the latest plum for Ms. Cunninngham since she earned the nickname “Enforcer” for her takedown and mini-brawl with Ms. Sheldon. She has since signed a promotional deal with Ring, the home security company to add to endorsement deals with Arby’s and Adidas. Meanwhile, her social media presence has soared. Her TikTok account has grown from 400,000 to 1.6 million, while her Instagram followers have tripled to about 1.3 million.

Ms. Cunningham, in her first season with the Fever after spending six with the Phoenix Mercury, doesn’t duck controversy on her podcast. She discussed the incident with Ms. Sheldon, calling it a “last-second intrusive thought. I was like f- it.”

She also revealed how her former team in Phoenix purposely targeted Ms. Clark during her rookie season. “I know the talks that Phoenix had in the looker room, like ‘we’re going to show her what the W really is,” Ms. Cunningham said. “I get to a certain extent, every rookie coming into the league, that’s how you’re going to treat them. But there’s just more for her.”

Ms. Cunningham revealed she was fined $900 for her dust up against the Sun, and another $500 after posting a TikTok that was critical of the officiating in the WNBA.

She also addressed incidents where fans have thrown dildos on the court during recent WNBA games, including Tuesday night in Los Angeles where a sex toy was thrown from the stands in the second quarter and landed near Ms. Cunningham. “If that smacks someone in the face, you know it’s going to be plastered everywhere,” she said in a recent post.

Ms. Cunningham’s on court performance has evolved along with her off-court portfolio. Despite Ms. Clark being out of action since the All-Star break with a groin injury the Fever (17-13) won five straight games before losing 100-91 to the Los Angeles Sparks Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The five-game win streak was the Fever’s longest since capturing six straight in 2015. Averaging 8 points a game on the season, Ms. Cunninngham totaled 35 points in the three games prior to facing the Sparks where she scored eight.

“I feel like we’re starting to catch a rhythm offensively and defensively which sets the tone for our team,” Ms. Cunningham said before the game against the Sparks. “We’ve got to continue to stack the days.”

The Fever has credited their depth for being able to not only sustain but excel during Ms. Clark’s extended absence. Last year’s Rookie of the Year missed her 17th game of the season Tuesday night and eight straight since reaggravating the injury on July 15. There’s no timetable for her return.

“I know she wants to be out there on the floor and we want her out on the floor,” Fever coach Stephanie White said. “But making sure she’s ready is the most important thing. We’re going to take it one step at a time and one day at a time and go from there.”

Meanwhile, Sophie Cunningham is cashing in on her sudden notoriety as an enforcer and influencer.