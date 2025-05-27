The Ford Mustang must feel lonely these days, out there riding the range all by itself.

It has been the only V8-powered “pony car” on sale since the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger went out of production in 2023 and there is nothing new on the horizon.

Chevrolet has not announced any plans to revive the Camaro or anything like it. Dodge has just introduced a new two-door Charger, but it is much larger than the Challenger or Mustang and is not available with a V8 engine, at least not yet.

The Mustang Dark Horse is powered by a 500 hp V8. Courtesy Ford

Mustang sales have dropped dramatically in recent years, even with less competition, as two-door cars of all kinds continue to fall from favor. Ford sold more than 105,000 Mustangs in the U.S. during 2016, but couldn’t even crack 48,000 last year. It is always risky to say a record will never be broken, but it will be a much colder day than usual in Detroit before Ford again delivers 600,000 Mustangs, as it did in 1966.

Nevertheless, you’ll have to pry the iconic model from Ford scion and company Chairman Bill Ford Jr.’s hands. It is his personal favorite and the brand’s spirit animal. Ford CEO Jim Farley is also a fan and races them between board meetings.

Ford has expanded the Mustang’s identity to the electric Mustang Mach-E, but it is committed to building the coupe and convertible with V8 engines and stick-shift transmissions for years to come.

The Dark Horse features a Mustang badge that is unique to the model. Courtesy Ford

The Mustang Dark Horse is top of the mainstream lineup today and comes powered by a 500 hp version of the Mustang’s signature 5.0-liter V8 at a starting price of $65,975 A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but you can order it with a 10-speed automatic for no extra charge.

The Dark Horse is a step above the Mustang GT and really intended more for the track than the street. An optional handling package enhances its capabilities with nearly slick foot-wide tires, a giant rear wing and a retuned computer-controlled suspension system. Racy hood stripes are included but can be deleted if you prefer a low-key look. Dual digital displays give the interior a modern style, but you can change the virtual gauge cluster’s theme to make it look like the dials from the 1987-1993 “Fox Body” Mustang that Vanilla Ice rapped about in the song “Rollin’ in My 5.0.”

That hit was about cruising, but the Mustang Dark Horse I recently tested was born to run. It can accelerate to 60 mph in about four seconds and is louder than a stampede. It has an adjustable exhaust system that lets you turn the volume down, but it never gets as quiet as the electric Mustang Mach-E.

The latest Mustang has dual digital displays on the dashboard. Courtesy Ford

The tires have the grip of a squid’s tentacles and the steering wheel jiggles in your hands as they follow every little nook and cranny in the pavement. The available Recaro racing-style bucket seats hold you as tightly for when you power through curves.

The Mustang Dark Horse also has brakes the size of manhole covers that don’t just stop it on a dime, they stop it before you get to the dime. Few cars can slow down as quickly as this one when you pull on the reins.

It is not too stiff or uncomfortable, however, and I had no problem driving it all day. In fact, I had to force myself to call it a day. Driving a V8 Mustang remains a truly singular experience that makes it hard to put one away in the barn at night.

Fortunately, Ford doesn’t plan to retire and put it out to stud anytime soon.