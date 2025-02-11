Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Performance Raises Doubts About Future With Chiefs

Replacing the tight end might be one of many changes the team makes after its failed run at a three-peat.

Will he or won’t he? That’s the speculation surrounding Travis Kelce after his Kansas City Chiefs lost Super LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night at New Orleans.

The question isn’t whether Mr. Kelce will propose to his girlfriend Taylor Swift, though inquiring minds want to know. The more pressing issue is whether replacing Mr. Kelce as their starting tight end is one of the many changes the Chiefs must undergo during the offseason after their failed chance at an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.

Mr. Kelce, one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history, appeared to be leaning toward playing another season before the Super Bowl. “I’ve got a full heart of football left in me,” he said before the game. “I really love this game.”

But like many of his teammates, Mr. Kelce had a poor game in the Eagles’ 40-22 victory. He caught just four passes for 39 yards and no touchdowns on six targets. He was credited with two dropped passes. Mr. Kelce, whose contract runs through 2027, spectacularly began the playoffs, catching the seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs 23-14 win over Houston in the divisional round. But he had just two catches for 19 yards in the AFC Championship win over Buffalo and was unproductive against the Eagles. It capped the worst season of his career statistically.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland was openly critical of Mr. Kelce’s performance in the Super Bowl. “I called Travis Kelce the best tight end in football for a long time,” Mr. McFarland said. “He’s no longer that. He played the worst game I’ve ever seen him play. If you go back and watch the tape, Travis Kelce was a non-factor. Father time is undefeated.”

Mr. Kelce, 35, contemplated retiring after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year at Las Vegas. He reportedly has several business interests, did some acting during the offseason, and has become and coveted pitchman. He also has a popular podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, and, of course, he’s dating the most famous pop star in the world.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after losing the Super Bowl, he isn’t sure if his tight end will return next year. “I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own,” Mr. Mahomes said. “He’s given so much to this team and the NFL. He’s been such a joy for not only me to work with but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him.”

Replacing Mr. Kelce is one of several potential changes the Chiefs must address during their offseason. An estimated 28 players are to become free agents, including valuable offensive lineman Trey Smith, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Marquise Brown, running back Kareem Hunt, and backup quarterback Carson Wentz.

Mr. Kelce didn’t address his future after the game, instead focusing on how poorly the Chiefs played. “There were a lot of things going wrong,” he said. “You can’t say it was just one thing. It was an accumulation of everything not going our way.”

Mr. Kelce drew backlash before the game for saying it was an “honor” for President Trump to be the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. Swifties thought he should have defended Ms. Swift who has been a target of disparaging comments from the President, who once posted on Truth Social, “I hate Taylor Swift.”

It was not a good weekend for the glamour couple. Ms. Swift didn’t win any of the six Grammy’s for which she was nominated and was booed by the Super Bowl crowd when she appeared on the jumbotron. Meanwhile, Mr. Kelce had the underwhelming performance in the Super Bowl.

President Trump couldn’t resist trolling Ms. Swift on TruthSocial, posting, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving.”

One person glad the whole thing is over is Jason Kelce, who admitted being torn watching his brother play in the Super Bowl against his former team, the Eagles. In a lengthy social media post, the former Eagles center, said, he had “a lot of emotions” watching the game and professed his love and support for his brother. “There isn’t a person I love and care about more,” he said adding, “He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of.”

He also congratulated the Eagles organization “that I care deeply about” after playing there for 13 years. “The character and swagger of this Eagles team was something truly special to behold. A true representation of the toughness and grit that make Philadelphia what it is. Well done fellas.”