Can Anyone Stop the Dodgers From Repeating as World Series Champs?

After capturing the World Series last October, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the offseason, too, making them the overwhelming favorite to be the first team since the 2000 New York Yankees to capture consecutive world titles.

Sure, the New York Mets won the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but the Dodgers added a coveted Japanese pitcher, Roki Saski, to a rotation that already includes a Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, and a rising star in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Oh, and the Dodgers roster features six Most Valuable Player awards.

“Obviously, we’ve had a lot of great rosters, but this is the most talented roster that we’ve had,” the Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, said. “I keep saying that seems like every year, but it’s probably the most flexibility that we’ve had.”

Opening Day for Major League Baseball is Thursday. That’s when the Dodgers receive their World Series rings and briefly reminisce about last season. Shohei Ohtani, who won two American League MVP awards with the Los Angeles Angels, won the National League MVP award last season after becoming the first player to hit at least 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Clayton Kershaw also have MVP trophies, while Mr. Sasaki, considered one of the best young pitchers in the world, is the preseason choice for Rookie of the Year after signing with the Dodgers. As if the club’s pitching rotation isn’t formidable enough, Mr. Ohtani could pitch again after undergoing elbow surgery before the 2024 season.

There is talk about whether the Dodgers can break the record for most wins in a season, which stands at 116 set by the 1906 Chicago Cubs and tied by the 2001 Seattle Mariners. They need 115 more wins after sweeping the Cubs in a two-game series during the recent Tokyo Series in Japan.

The Mets, who lost to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series last season, hope they’ve closed the gap after signing Mr. Soto to a $756 million contract. The Mets also re-signed Pete Alonso and return shortstop Francisco Lindor, who finished second to Mr. Ohtani in the NL MVP voting.

The starting rotation, though, is an early concern. Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are currently injured, leaving reliever-turned-starter Clay Holmes to anchor the pitching staff along with Kodai Senga.

“Clearly, you don’t want to lose two established pitchers that we anticipated were going to pitch towards the front end of our rotation,” the Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns, told SNY. “If we were going to lose them, I’m glad it happened at the front end of camp. But we need those guys.”

The Yankees, who open their season Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, lost the World Series in five games to the Dodgers and then lost the bidding war for Mr. Soto to the Mets. Making matters worse, Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is lost for the year after injuring his arm in spring training, and starter Luis Gil is out for three months. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is also banged up. It might not be realistic, but the Yankees need another huge year from Aaron Judge, who won his second AL MVP award last year, benefiting from Mr. Soto’s presence.

“Getting to the dance and losing out on it is a lot worse than getting in,” Mr. Judge said during spring training. “Guys are motivated and guys are ready to go to get back in that spot to rewrite the script.”

Other teams expected to make noise this year include the Atlanta Braves, who return star pitcher Spencer Strider and All-Star talent Ronald Acuna Jr., who missed much of last season due to injuries. Both should be ready by May. The Philadelphia Phillies should contend with Zack Wheeler anchoring the rotation and the dangerous Bryce Harper bolstering the lineup.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a young star in outfielder Corbin Carroll, the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year, and the Baltimore Orioles try to improve on last year’s 88-74 record with a rotation filled with age (Charlie Morton is 41) and uncertainty.

If two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom can stay healthy, the Texas Rangers could contend for a postseason spot, while the Boston Red Sox are hoping prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell fulfill expectations and veteran outfielders Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu solidify a strong defense.