After $765 Million Soto Deal, the Mets Need To Dip Into Pockets Again

The New York Mets have won baseball’s off-season by signing free agent Juan Soto to the richest contract in professional sports. But they’ll need to acquire more pitching and re-sign Pete Alonso to win the World Series.

That’s the consensus of baseball insiders the New York Sun spoke to after the Mets rocked the baseball world by convincing Mr. Soto, 26, to spurn all other suitors, including the New York Yankees, to join the Mets at Queens.

Mr. Soto’s contract, which includes a $75 million signing bonus, is written for 15 years for a record $765 million but has an opt-out clause in 2029. While the Mets are celebrating out-bidding the Yankees for the coveted free agent, to get the most value out of the deal and challenge the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets need to reach deeper into the pockets of Mets owner Steve Cohen.

Strengthening the starting rotation is a priority. “If they don’t fix their pitching they’re in trouble,” Kevin Kernan, a columnist for Ballnine told the New York Sun. “They’ve got to get better pitching.”

The Mets lost starter Luis Severino, who signed a 3-year $67 million deal with the Athletics on Thursday. The 30-year-old right-hander was 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA with in 2024. He was 1-1 in the post-season with a 3.24 ERA.

On Friday, the Mets countered by signing Yankees reliever Clay Holmes for three years and $38 million with the intention to make him a starter.

Free agents Corbin Burnes and Max Fried could be targets and the Mets may re-sign Sean Manaea, who was 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA for the Mets in 2024. They could also trade for someone like Garett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. The Mets bidding for pitching should be helped by free agents knowing they’ll be playing alongside one of the best hitters in baseball.

Re-signing Mr. Alonso remains a strong possibility even with the addition of Mr. Soto. For one, Mr. Alonso could thrive playing alongside Mr. Soto the way Aaron Judge did with the Yankees last season. Mr. Judge enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2024 while batting behind Mr. Soto, who hit 41 home runs with 109 RBI and a .288 batting average.

Mr. Judge fed off Mr. Soto’s electric energy and earned his second American League Most Valuable Player Award after belting 58 home runs and driving in 144 runs with a .322 batting average.

Secondly, the market for Mr. Alonso may not be as robust as initially expected. The Mets first baseman hit 34 home runs and drove in 91 runs with a .240 batting average in 2024. Those numbers were down from 46 home runs and 118 RBI in 2023 and 40 home runs and a career-high 131 RBI in 2022.

It’s clear Mr. Alonso loves playing for the Mets and would relish getting to the World Series after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series last October.

“I think there’s every chance that Pete comes back to the Mets and that obviously would be an incredible piece,” Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said on SNY. “It would create tremendous length in that lineup.”

The projected Mets lineup as it stands now without Mr. Alonso would be shortstop Francisco Lindor leading off with Mr. Soto hitting second and playing right field followed by Mark Vientos, who would move to first base, left fielder Brandon Nimmo, designated hitter Starling Marte, second baseman Jeff McNeil, catcher Francisco Alvarez, third baseman Brett Baty, and centerfielder Jose Siri or Tyrone Taylor.

If Mr. Alonso is re-signed, he figures to bat third with Mr. Vientos staying at third base.

Gary Cohen, who has been with the Mets for nearly 40 years, called the signing of Mr. Soto “a monumental day for the Mets” and compared it to the trade that brought Mike Piazza to Flushing in 1998. “He’s a marvelous offensive player and completely changes the conversation around the Mets coming off a National League Championship appearance,” Mr. Cohen said of Mr. Soto. “They are automatically the favorites in the National League East regardless of what they do the rest of the offseason.