Former Ravens Kicker Eyes Return to NFL After Lengthy Suspension

Justin Tucker, the disgraced former kicker for the Baltimore Ravens, will be an interested observer of NFL games this weekend, looking for a team that might need his services despite the baggage that will come with signing him.

Mr. Tucker, once considered one of the best place kickers in pro football, is officially eligible to return to the NFL after serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Mr. Tucker, who turns 36 this month, was released by the Ravens during the off season after being accused in January of inappropriate behavior by several Baltimore area massage therapists. After conducting a five-month investigation, the NFL announced the suspension, effectively ending his 11-year stint in Baltimore where he was voted to the Pro Bowl seven times.

Mr. Tucker has consistently denied the allegations, at one point saying, “It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected. To anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry.”

But the length of the suspension suggests there was ample evidence to warrant such a severe punishment. Now the question becomes whether a team is desperate enough to sign him and endure the backlash that might come with it.

The American Massage Therapy Association applauded Mr. Tucker’s suspension when it was first announced, telling the New York Sun, that the penalty served “as a powerful reminder, no individual, regardless of status, is above the standard of professional behavior.”

Sixteen women from eight Baltimore area spas accused Mr. Tucker of exposing his genitals and brushing therapists’ thighs with his fingers. “Inappropriate touch, suggestive comments or any behavior that falls outside of the scope of therapeutic care is unacceptable,” AMTA said in a statement.

Most often there are few repercussions when an NFL player returns after being suspended for drug use, traffic violations or sports betting violations. But allegations of harassing multiple women aren’t dismissed as easily in today’s climate.

The Cleveland Browns took a chance on quarterback Deshaun Watson, signing him to a $230 million contract after he served an 11-game suspension in 2022 for being the target of multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits. Many fans protested the signing and Mr. Watson hasn’t played well since, having undergone two surgeries to repair his right Achilles tendon.

Normally teams would be eager to sign someone with the overall success Mr. Tucker has enjoyed since joining the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He currently ranks as the fourth-most accurate kicker in NFL history at 89.1 percent over his 11 seasons. But he also struggled last season, making 73.3 percent of his field goals, and six of 11 from 50 yards or longer.

Still there are several teams that could use a proven place-kicker.

The Los Angeles Rams are in playoff contention but have struggled to stabilize their kicking position. Joshua Karty started the season but lost his job after making just 66.7 percent of his field goal attempts (10 of 15) over the eight games in which he played. Harrison Mevis was signed but never played in an NFL game until last Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons went through three kickers over the first 10 weeks of the season. They gave up on Younghoe Koo after he missed a potential game-tying field goal in Week 1. His replacement, John Parker Romo, lasted until Week 9 before the Falcons decided to try someone else. Zane Gonzalez is now handling the kicking duties, but having played sporadically over the last four years, he isn’t viewed as a long-term answer.

Brandon McManus handles the kicking duties for the Green Bay Packers. But he’s making just 64.7 percent of his field goal tries this year, which is the worst percentage for anyone with at least 10 attempts. He missed a 64-yarder on the final play of a 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

As the NFL regular season enters its final weeks, winning each game becomes crucial for playoff-contending teams. There’s nothing that unnerves coaches and players more than having an inconsistent placekicker.

With so much at stake, some team is bound to take a chance on Mr. Tucker, and deal with the backlash that comes with it.