Massage Therapists Applaud NFL’s Suspension of Disgraced Kicker Justin Tucker

‘No individual, regardless of status, is above the standard of professional behavior.’

The American Massage Therapy Association applauded the NFL’s decision on Friday to suspend former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for 10 games without pay over allegations of inappropriate behavior with 16 Baltimore area therapists from 2012 to 2016.

Mr. Tucker, who has not been charged with a crime, was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after what lawyers for the accusers called a “thorough” investigation involving a series of interviews with Mr. Tucker and the therapists making the allegations.

In a pointed statement to the New York Sun, the AMTA said the suspension “serves as a powerful reminder, no individual, regardless of status, is above the standard of professional behavior. For athletes and clients alike, this moment underscores the critical importance of treating massage therapists with the respect, professionalism, and courtesy they deserve.”

The AMTA, a non-profit group of more than 100,000 licensed therapists, has been monitoring the NFL’s five-month investigation after allegations surfaced in January that 16 women from eight Baltimore area spas were accusing one of the league’s top kickers of exposing his genitals and brushing some of the therapists’ thighs with his fingers.

Ensuring therapists operate in a safe environment is one of the core missions of AMTA, which offers several services, including liability and medical insurance, along with business and financial tools and study guides. “Any client—including athletes—who engages in unprofessional or disrespectful conduct toward massage therapists must be held accountable,” the AMTA told the Sun. “Inappropriate touch, suggestive comments, or any behavior that falls outside of the scope of therapeutic care is unacceptable.”

The AMTA advises therapists to immediately terminate any session when inappropriate behavior occurs and report the incident to law enforcement if necessary. “To uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism, it is essential that massage therapy practices—and sports organizations—establish and enforce clear, robust protocols that protect both clients and practitioners,” the AMTA said.

Mr. Tucker, a seven-time All-Pro and the most accurate kicker in NFL history, was released by the Ravens in May after 13 seasons. The Ravens called it a “football decision” at the time, and the club moved on by drafting a kicker for the first time in franchise history, selecting Tyler Loop from Arizona in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lawyers who represent 13 of the accusers told The Athletic the NFL’s investigation was “thorough” after interviewing 15 of the accusers. He added that Mr. Tucker’s continued profession of innocence has left their clients “with the stain of denial.”

The lawyers said any further legal action is “TBD.”

One of the therapists involved in the allegations against Mr. Tucker doesn’t think the NFL suspension is harsh enough. The unidentified therapist told the Baltimore Banner, “He got 10 weeks and we have to deal with this the rest of our lives.”

Another therapist told the Banner, “It’s the bare minimum. I had to walk away from a career because of that man.”

A man without a team, Mr. Tucker, 35, can serve his suspension as a free agent until Nov. 11, when he can sign with any team seeking his services. Buyer beware. Mr. Tucker’s suspension is similar to the 11-game suspension the league imposed on Deshaun Watson in 2022 after the quarterback was accused by 24 women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. He reportedly settled out of court with 23 of them, but hasn’t performed well on the field since his suspension.

Also, the allegations against Mr. Tucker came after he finished a disappointing 2024 season. He missed a career-worst 10 kicks, including eight field goals and two extra points. The 73.3 percent conversion rate on field goals ranked 31st in the NFL.