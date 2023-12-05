Poem of the Day: ‘Her strong enchantments failing’

On a recent reading tour, I had the good fortune to visit, in the old towns north of Boston, the American poet and translator Len Krisak (b. 1948). And we spoke a little, as people do, of poems and poets we admired or disliked, or believed over- or under-appreciated. Along the way, Krisak suggested that it’s nearly impossible to over-appreciate the work of A.E. Housman. In the past year and a half, I told him, The New York Sun has offered five Housman pieces as Poem of the Day: “When I Was One-and-Twenty,” “Epitaph on an Army of Mercenaries,” “Loveliest of trees, the cherry now,” “The Oracles,” and “To an Athlete Dying Young.” Surely that is, if anything, giving the Edwardian poet more than his due?



Seeing how scandalized he was, I suggested Krisak make his case. A retired English professor, he is the winner of the Richard Wilbur Prize, the Robert Frost Prize, the Robert Penn Warren Prize, and other honors. His poems have appeared in the Antioch Review, the Sewanee Review, the Hudson Review, and many other publications, while his books include his collection of verse, “Say What You Will,” and translations of such work as Virgil’s Aeneid and Rilke’s “Neue Gedichte, 1907-1908” — all rendered in English meters reflecting the metered originals. A writer of formal verse, a survivor of the anti-formalist poetry wars of the 1980s and 1990s, Len Krisak is an ideal reader of A.E. Housman.



Guest editor Len Krisak writes:



Although he was the pre-eminent classical scholar of his time, A.E. Housman (1859–1936) is best-known as the popular poet of A Shropshire Lad (1896) perhaps the best-selling volume of verse of the Victorian era. Even his later work — Last Poems (1922), More Poems (1936), and posthumously published verses — was almost as popular, and when he died in 1936, he lay buried in honors.



In a literary milieu generally thought to evince didacticism, sentimentality, and piety, Housman was not a religious believer, and he was known for a dry, mordant wit that at times could savage the pretensions of even the most accomplished classical scholars. But despite having no wish to assume the mantle of religious sage, Housman created a Shropshire that was suffused with plangent melancholy and wistful tenderness but doesn’t shy away from matters of good and evil. In “Her strong enchantments failing,” the poem labeled “III” in Last Poems, with its powerful third stanza — an accomplishment sometimes known for its shuddering frisson — Housman makes predominantly iambic trimeter terrifying.



But who is this queen of air and darkness? Readers may think of Mozart’s Queen of the Night (also a rather blood-thirsty entity), but a comparison that doesn’t take us very far. The great Housman scholar Archie Burnett provides our best clue. He points out that in Second Ephesians, a stern biblical admonition, St. Paul speaks of “the prince of the power of the air,” better known to us as the devil. And the meaning is evil.

III (“Her strong enchantments failing”)

by A.E. Housman



Her strong enchantments failing,

Her towers of fear in wreck,

Her limbecks dried of poisons

And the knife at her neck,



The Queen of air and darkness

Begins to shrill and cry,

‘O young man, O my slayer,

To-morrow you shall die.’



O Queen of air and darkness,

I think ’tis truth you say,

And I shall die tomorrow;

But you will die to-day.

___________________________________________

With “Poem of the Day,” The New York Sun offers a daily portion of verse selected by Joseph Bottum with the help of the North Carolina poet Sally Thomas, the Sun’s associate poetry editor. Tied to the day, or the season, or just individual taste, the poems are drawn from the deep traditions of English verse: the great work of the past and the living poets who keep those traditions alive. The goal is always to show that poetry can still serve as a delight to the ear, an instruction to the mind, and a tonic for the soul.