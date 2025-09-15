Banned But Not Broken: PGA Tour Snubs LIV Golf Star Bryson DeChambeau

The PGA Tour isn’t ready to let bygones be bygones in its feud with LIV Golf, even to the possible detriment of the United States team preparing for the upcoming Ryder Cup against the Europeans.

In preparation for the international showdown at Bethpage Black beginning September 26, 10 of the 12 members of Team USA are competing at the Procore Championship in Napa where the goal is to build chemistry ahead of the biennial event on Long Island.

One of the players missing from the competition is Bryson DeChambeau, who is barred from playing in the PGA Tour event due to his status as a LIV Golf player. The other missing American is Xander Schauffele, whose wife Maya, recently gave birth to their first child.

While Mr. Schauffele’s absence is understandable, the barring of Mr. DeChambeau sends a clear message that LIV Golfers are still not welcome on the PGA Tour, whatever the circumstances.

“That’s up to the Tour and their decision to make,” Mr. DeChambeau said before the tournament. “It’s on them if they don’t let us come together as a team and play. It’s a scenario that’s unfortunate, and I wish it was different.”

Despite competing for LIV Golf, Mr. DeChambeau, the 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open champion, earned enough points to be one of the six automatic qualifiers on the team, along with Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Mr. Schauffele.

The American Captain, Keegan Bradley, could have selected himself with one of his six captain’s picks and become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in the 1960s. Instead, Mr. Bradley chose Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns. Mr. Griffin won the Procore Championship on Sunday by two strokes.

Mr. DeChambeau isn’t letting being barred from the competition ruin his chance to bond with his Ryder Cup teammates, however. He made the trip to Napa Valley to support them from outside the ropes and attend team dinners, something Mr. Morikawa appreciates.

“I think this whole individual aspect, we’ve all thrown that out the window and we will all do what it takes to be with the team,” he said. “So to have him there, being around the team, hanging out, they’re all positives. The more we can all be together, which we’ve already been, the closer we’re going to be and the more comfortable we’re going to be too.”

The Ryder Cup is operated by the PGA of America, whose annual flagship event is the PGA Championship. The PGA Tour operates its season-long schedule. It has been at odds with LIV Golf since its establishment in 2022 when the league backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia began poaching the PGA Tour’s top stars, including Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Mr. DeChambeau.

Though a merger between the two rival leagues has been discussed there’s no signs of an agreement coming anytime soon. While several of the LIV Golfers have faded from view, Mr. DeChambeau’s following has grown stronger. His wilder popular YouTube channel is attracting a young demographic and traditional golf fans enjoy the scientific aspect he brings to the game. He also isn’t afraid to rile up the galleries and talk a little trash.

He already warned the European squad to brace for the heckling it’s going to receive at Bethpage Black. During a promotional clip he warned a European squad that will include Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick , Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Mr. Rahm, “Whatever expectation they should have (about crowd noise) they should double it. I don’t think they’re ready for it.”

In an effort to prepare for the crowd noise Team Europe is using reality headsets that reportedly create the kind of shouting and abuse that awaits them on Long Island.

“We’re doing everything we can to best prepare ourselves for what that’s going to be like on Friday week, but nothing can really prepare you until you’re actually in that,” Mr. McIlroy said at a DP World Tour event where 11 of the 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team were gathered. “You can wear all the VR headsets you want, and you can do a lot of the different things that we’ve been trying to do to get ourselves ready. But once the first tee comes on Friday, it’s real and you just have to deal with whatever’s given.”