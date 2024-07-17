Golf Champion Bryson DeChambeau Takes Center Stage at Royal Troon – and on YouTube

When filming for his channel, he says, ‘I’m definitely more of an entertainer compared to a golfer.’

Bryson DeChambeau is a different kind of golfer. Unlike most of his contemporaries, who approach the game in a stoic, robotic fashion, Mr. DeChambeau is an engaging personality willing to connect with fans during major championships and through his YouTube channel, which attracts millions of views.

A 30-year-old California native, Mr. DeChambeau is a two-time major championship winner, including the 2024 U.S. Open last month at Pinehurst, North Carolina. He looks to capture his third career major championship this weekend at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland beginning with Thursday’s opening round.

Once considered a quirky non-compliant who acted smarter than anyone else, Mr. DeChambeau has transformed himself into a man of the people, largely through his connection with his YouTube channel.

“It’s been a growing process for me over the course of time,” Mr. DeChambeau told reporters this week at Royal Troon. “YouTube has massively helped. I can tell you that being able to just release the emotions in the way that I know I can.”

Later he added, “It’s just taken time for me to have a better, bigger perspective on life and also having a platform where I can showcase that and refine it to a really cool, cool level and give people some great entertainment.”

When last seen, Mr. DeChambeau was chasing down Rory McIlroy, who had a two-shot lead walking off the 14th hole on Pinehurst No. 2. Mr. McIlroy missed three short putts over the final four holes, while Mr. DeChambeau made a miracle up-and-down out of a greenside bunker on the 18th to claim a thrilling one-shot victory. Throughout the final round, Mr. DeChambeau engaged with the crowd, fist-pumping fans, acknowledging cheers, and becoming as much of a showman as a golfer.

He celebrated his victory by walking among the galleries, allowing fans to touch his newly acquired trophy. It’s something he hopes to repeat this weekend. “It would be awesome to let everybody touch the Claret Jug,” he said. “That would be a dream come true. I’ve got to get the job done first. I can’t think too far ahead. I’ve got to focus on executing the shots under the right conditions and just take account of everything that’s going on and stay in the moment and execute the right shot.”

His YouTube channel with 834,000 subscribers features nine-hole challenge matches with guests like Phil Mickelson, Paige Spiranac, and Sergio Garcia. He tries to break par with golf clubs from Walmart, Amazon, and a thrift store, and break 50 from the red tees. There are golf lessons, equipment reviews, and highlights from his play in major championships and LIV Golf.

The YouTube channel allows him to connect with fans in a more personal way, but doesn’t distract from his day job. “When I’m filming YouTube content, I’m definitely more of an entertainer compared to a golfer,” he said. “It’s not like I’m this percentage golfer, this percentage entertainer. It really flows depending on the situation I’m in. Major championship week, I’m focused on playing the best golf I possibly can. There’s going to be moments where I hopefully can showcase the fans, a little something fun. But in YouTube, I’m really trying to showcase everything that I’ve got entertainment-wise.”

Mr. DeChambeau in combining power with finesse has played splendid golf all season. He is trying to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 2000 to win the U.S. Open and the Open Championship in the same year. He narrowly missed winning the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, losing by one stroke to Xander Schauffele. He also tied for sixth at the Masters after owning the first-round lead.

His biggest challengers at the Open Championship this week will be the usual suspects: Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion and winner of six tournaments this year; Mr. McIlroy, still searching for his first major win in a decade; Mr. Schauffele; the very capable Brooks Koepka; and the talented young Swede, Ludvig Äberg. All must deal with the tight, pure links layout often affected by the weather. Winds of between 15 and 25 mph are in the forecast along with occasional rain.

Mr. DeChambeau thinks his game is ready for the elements at Royal Troon. A victory would strengthen his case to be part of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team. “It’s going to be tough,” he said. “It’s always tough right to left into the wind, left to right into the wind and down. It’s very diabolical. Trying to keep it low underneath the wind is key for me this week.”