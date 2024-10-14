The New York Sun

2,000-Year-Old Tomb With Skeletons, Holy Grail Chalice Found at ‘Indiana Jones’ Filming Site

Researchers suggest this could be the largest assemblage of human remains found within Petra to date.

Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Tourists stand at the base of a tomb, the 'Treasury of the Pharoah,' at the Petra archaeological site in Jordan, November 23, 2002. Chris Hondros/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
Archaeologists have discovered a tomb containing at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts, including a “holy grail chalice,” at the ancient city of Petra, Jordan.

The tomb, believed to be more than 2,000 years old, was famously depicted as the site of the Holy Grail in the 1989 film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” It is carved into pink sandstone cliffs and has captivated audiences worldwide, CNN reported.

Back in 2003, a team led by Pearce Paul Creasman of the American Center of Research uncovered two tombs in an area beneath the monument. This prompted speculation about the presence of additional tombs. Using ground-penetrating radar, Dr. Creasman and his team discovered that another area under the monument shared features similar to that where the initial tombs were found.

Encouraged by these findings, the Jordanian government granted the team permission to excavate further. “I think we’ve got something,” Dr. Creasman remarked to the host of Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown,” Josh Gates, CNN reported.

In August, the archaeologists, accompanied by a film crew, excavated the newly discovered tomb. Contrary to many other sites in Petra that are often empty or disturbed, this tomb contained complete skeletal remains alongside grave goods made from bronze, iron, and ceramic. Researchers suggest this could be the largest assemblage of human remains found within Petra to date.

“This is a hugely rare discovery — in the two centuries that Petra has been investigated by archaeologists, nothing like this has been found before,” Mr. Gates said. The excavation also uncovered well-preserved artifacts, including several vessels. Notably, one skeleton was clutching a ceramic chalice reminiscent of the legendary Holy Grail from the Last Supper.

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

