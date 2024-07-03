Biden Faces Mutiny as 25 Democrats Prepare To Call for Him To Quit Campaign

Despite the internal turmoil, Mr. Biden’s confidants maintain that the 81-year-old president intends to continue his campaign.

At least 25 Democratic members of Congress are poised to urge President Biden to withdraw from the presidential race in the coming days, according to a new report.

The move comes as two senators have subtly distanced themselves from the president, raising questions about his leadership and future candidacy.

A Democratic aide hinted at the potential revolt within the House, stating, “the dam is broken,” suggesting that if Mr. Biden appears unsteady in the near future, the call for his withdrawal could gain momentum, the Daily Mail reports.

In the Senate, centrist Joe Manchin of West Virginia was reportedly on the verge of becoming the first Biden ally to publicly request his resignation. However, high-profile Democrats, including the Senate majority leader, Charles “Chuck” Schumer of New York, intervened to dissuade him from making such an announcement on a Sunday news show.

The discontent within the Democratic Party surfaced dramatically on Tuesday, as three House members either called for Mr. Biden to drop out or declared that he had already lost the election to Donald Trump. These members include Representatives Jared Golden of Maine, Lloyd Doggett of Texas, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington State.

These defections are in addition to a group of 25 House members, often referred to as “frontliners” due to their moderate positions in swing districts, who are expected to break ranks with Mr. Biden soon.

