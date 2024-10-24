2024 World Series Between Yankees and Dodgers Seeing Record-Breaking Ticket Prices

Wanna’ see a World Series game? That’ll cost you $1,500. Want to sit down? Oh, that’ll cost you more.

The 2024 World Series is setting records with ticket prices soaring to unprecedented heights, as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in what is anticipated to be one of the most exciting matchups in recent history.

Fans looking to catch the action in person will need to shell out significant sums, with standing-room-only tickets for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium starting at $1,514 on TickPick, Yahoo Sports reported.

According to seating marketplace data as of Thursday, the average resale ticket prices for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium are $1,827 on SeatGeek, $1,842 on TickPick, and $1,737 on Vivid Seats. This makes the 2024 matchup the most expensive in World Series history, according to TickPick.

The cheapest Game 1 offers from TickPick are six seats down the left-field line, priced at $951 each, more than double the cost of the least expensive Game 1 tickets from the past five World Series, as highlighted by TickPick’s head of content, Kyle Zorn.

StubHub has confirmed that this World Series is on track to be the best-selling in its 24-year history. By Tuesday, sales revenue had already eclipsed last year’s final totals, with the first game still days away. “That’s completely unheard of,” a StubHub spokesman, Adam Budelli, told Yahoo Sports.

The allure of a Yankees-Dodgers showdown, featuring two iconic franchises with a combined 63 World Series appearances and 34 championships, is undoubtedly driving demand. The star power of players like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton, who together represent a record number of former league MVPs, adds to the excitement.

“It’s kind of the perfect storm to drive what I’m sure will be record numbers on TV and certainly are record numbers from a ticket-selling perspective,” Mr. Budelli said.