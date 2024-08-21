36 Flights Canceled, 201 Delayed at International Airport in Japan Due to Missing Scissors

A pair of missing scissors led to significant disruptions at Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport in Japan over the weekend, causing the cancellation of 36 flights and delays for 201 others.

Security checks at the airport’s domestic terminal were halted for about two hours Saturday morning as authorities searched for the missing scissors, which had disappeared from a store near the boarding gates. The suspension of checks left hundreds of travelers temporarily stranded, the BBC reported.

Despite the absence of the scissors on Saturday, security checks and flight operations eventually resumed. The following day, the scissors were located at the same store by an employee. Hokkaido Airport, the operator of New Chitose Airport, confirmed the discovery on Monday after verifying that the scissors were the missing pair.

The incident affected many travelers who were returning home after Japan’s annual Bon holiday. “I don’t think we have any choice but to wait,” one traveler told local media, the BBC reported. “But I do hope they are bit more careful about it.” Another traveler expressed concerns, saying, “So many things to worry about these days … it never ends. And I don’t feel safe until I get home.”

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has requested Hokkaido Airport investigate the cause of the incident and implement measures to prevent recurrence.

“We recognize that this occurred as a result of insufficient storage and management systems at the store,” Hokkaido Airport stated, the BBC reported. “We are aware that this is also an incident that could be linked to hijacking or terrorism, and will once again work to ensure thorough management awareness.”

New Chitose Airport is among Japan’s busiest, serving more than 15 million travelers in 2022. It also hosts the world’s second-most traveled domestic air route, connecting Tokyo and Sapporo, according to aviation analytics company, OAG.