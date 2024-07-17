The New York Sun

Join
Politics

80 Percent of Americans Fear Country Is ‘Spiraling Out of Control,’ Poll Finds

The poll also shows that 84 percent of respondents are worried that extremists will commit acts of violence after the election.

AP/Jose Luis Magana, file
Rioters on the West Front of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. AP/Jose Luis Magana, file
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Amid heightened political tensions, a new poll reveals that many Americans believe the nation is descending into chaos following an assassination attempt on President Trump.

A staggering 80 percent of voters, including similar proportions of Democrats and Republicans, agreed with the statement that “the country is spiraling out of control,” the Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,200 adults nationwide found.

Trump narrowly escaped death on Saturday when a bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. With blood trickling down his face, the Republican nominee defiantly pumped his fist and mouthed the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as he was quickly escorted offstage.

Concerns about acts of violence due to political beliefs have also increased, with 67 percent of respondents expressing worry, compared to 60 percent in a June 2023 poll. Bipartisan majorities in the latest survey voiced concerns that Americans might resort to violence rather than work together to resolve disagreements peacefully.

The poll also shows that 84 percent of respondents are worried that extremists will commit acts of violence after the election, up from 74 percent in a similar poll conducted in May.

Fear of political violence has become more pronounced in the United States since the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack by Trump supporters attempting to overturn his election loss to President Biden.

While fears of violence are high, few Americans condone it. Only 5 percent of respondents said it is acceptable for someone in their political party to commit violence to achieve a political goal, down from 12 percent in a June 2023 poll.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use