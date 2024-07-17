80 Percent of Americans Fear Country Is ‘Spiraling Out of Control,’ Poll Finds

The poll also shows that 84 percent of respondents are worried that extremists will commit acts of violence after the election.

Amid heightened political tensions, a new poll reveals that many Americans believe the nation is descending into chaos following an assassination attempt on President Trump.

A staggering 80 percent of voters, including similar proportions of Democrats and Republicans, agreed with the statement that “the country is spiraling out of control,” the Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,200 adults nationwide found.

Trump narrowly escaped death on Saturday when a bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. With blood trickling down his face, the Republican nominee defiantly pumped his fist and mouthed the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as he was quickly escorted offstage.

Concerns about acts of violence due to political beliefs have also increased, with 67 percent of respondents expressing worry, compared to 60 percent in a June 2023 poll. Bipartisan majorities in the latest survey voiced concerns that Americans might resort to violence rather than work together to resolve disagreements peacefully.

The poll also shows that 84 percent of respondents are worried that extremists will commit acts of violence after the election, up from 74 percent in a similar poll conducted in May.

Fear of political violence has become more pronounced in the United States since the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack by Trump supporters attempting to overturn his election loss to President Biden.

While fears of violence are high, few Americans condone it. Only 5 percent of respondents said it is acceptable for someone in their political party to commit violence to achieve a political goal, down from 12 percent in a June 2023 poll.