Man Plows Car Into a Group of People at a Christmas Market in Germany, Killing 11

At least one person was killed, dozens injured.

BERLIN — A Black BMW drove into a group of people at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday. The German news organization Bild is reporting at least 11 people have been killed. CNN is reporting 60 to 80 people injured.

The driver of the car was arrested, the German news agency dpa reported, citing unidentified government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

The suspect was driving the dark BMW is from Saudi Arabia, according to the Die Welt newspaper. Pictures uploaded to social media show the suspect with his head on the group surrounded by police.

Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif said they suspected terror as the motive.

“This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas,” Saxony-Anhalt Gov. Reiner Haseloff said.

Mr. Haseloff told dpa that he was on his way to Magdeburg but couldn’t immediately give any information on victims or what was behind the incident.

Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.

On Dec. 19, 2016 in Berlin, an Islamic extremist attacker plowed through a crowd of Christmas market-goers with a truck, leaving 13 people dead and injuring dozens more. The attacker was killed days later in a shootout in Italy.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said late last month that there were no concrete indications of a danger to Christmas markets this year, but that it was wise to be vigilant.

Chancellor Scholz wrote on social media that his thoughts were with the victims. “We are at their side and at the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours,” he said.